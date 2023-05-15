Amazon is working on a Lord of the Rings MMORPG

Amazon has successfully negotiated an agreement with the Embracer Group, which owns the intellectual property rights for the iconic “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit.” Their collaborative efforts will birth a new, massively multiplayer online game deeply rooted in the imaginative universe crafted by J.R.R. Tolkien. This eagerly anticipated game will be an open-world adventure that will plunge players into the heart of Middle-earth. Participants will have the chance to explore and interact with the narratives of both “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, immersing themselves in the thrilling tales that have captivated readers around the globe.

The game is currently in its initial production phase, crafted by the Amazon Games Orange County studio. This is the very same creative powerhouse that brought us the popular MMORPG, New World. Amazon Games, known for its global reach, is all set to publish this promising game not only for the PC platform but also for all console gamers worldwide. While Amazon remains tight-lipped about the specific details, such as the game’s official release date, they assure that more exciting information will be shared when the time is right.

Christoph Hartmann, the Vice President of Amazon Games, expressed his dedication towards their mission: “We’re committed to bringing players high-quality games, whether through original IPs or long-beloved ones like The Lord of the Rings.”

It’s important to highlight that this forthcoming game is not Amazon’s first foray into the Lord of the Rings universe. The company initially embarked on this journey in 2019, only to cancel the project two years later in 2021. This previous attempt was a joint venture between Amazon, Athlon Games, and Leyou. However, the project abruptly halted due to a conflict between Amazon and Tencent following the latter’s acquisition of Leyou in 2020. Despite the setback, Amazon is now ready to venture back into Middle-earth with renewed enthusiasm and a refreshed perspective.

Amazon Games is no stranger to the world of game development. Their impressive repertoire includes the popular and internally crafted MMO New World. In addition, they’ve made their mark in the action role-playing game genre with Lost Ark. Both titles stand as a testament to Amazon Games’ ability to deliver high-quality, immersive gaming experiences.