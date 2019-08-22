Best addons for Classic WoW

It’s no secret that addons are a major part of World of Warcraft and with the release of Classic WoW, the addon developers modified their addons to work with the current version of Classic. There are many addons that enhance our WoW experience and while players have different tastes and preferences when it comes to addons, we decided to compile a list with the most popular WoW Classic addons. Most of these addons are popular choices in the WoW community, it’s no surprise they got ported for Classic. This guide will be constantly updated with new addons once they are released, we advise you to bookmark it for future reference.

Addon Categories

Interface Addons

ElvUI

We’re gonna start with ElvUI which in our opinion is the most customizable and best looking WoW interface. It’s one of the most used interfaces for World of Warcraft due to its modularity, aesthetics and in-depth customization. You can do anything with ElvUI, from arranging and resizing frames to advanced customizations, damage numbers, inventory management, raid tools, chat enhancements and many more. Keep in mind that compared to the main WoW version, ElvUI doesn’t have all the features due to Classic’s API and macro limitations. This addon is currently in active development.

Download ElvUI for Classic WoW

zUI

zUI is another great interface for WoW Classic that wants to keep that Vanilla WoW vibe by providing a customization layer on top of the original WoW interface. zUI started as a fork of Shagu’s pfUI but as time went by, its developers added more features, making it clean, simple and flexible. What’s probably best about this interface is that it allows the player to disable any components they do not want, without affecting the whole interface.

Download zUI

IceHUD

IceHUD is another popular WoW interface addon that got modified and prepared for Classic WoW. The addons lets you customize the player and target health/mana bars, casting and mirror bars, target info, and much more. The addon also provides crowd control timers, range finders, threat meters, class-specific trackers (such as warlock shards) and other modules.

Download IceHUD for Classic

Leatrix Plus (Classic)

Leatrix Plus for WoW Classic is a flexible interface addon that greatly enhances your user interface. It allows you to move and customize the unit frames (moving frame, rescaling and moving the minimap and more), customize the in-game tooltips, combat plates and class-colored unit frames, auto selling junk items, blocking duels automatically (via toggle) and much more. So far, we’ve been impressed with all the features of this addon and we definitely recommend checking it out.

Download Leatrix Plus (Classic)

Dominos

Dominos was one of the first addons I used back in Vanilla WoW and probably most of you remember it. The addons modifies the action bars, making them more customizable and nicer (in our opinion).

Download Dominos Classic

Titan Panel Classic

Titan Panel is probably one of the first addons to ever be created for Vanilla WoW back in the day. If you were a day 1 player, it’s impossible to not remember Titan Panel. The addon displayed 2 bars (or 1 if you wanted) that showed different useful pieces of information such as coordinates, the current zone, armor durability, bag space, your gold and silver, your ping to the WoW server, FPS and other info. The addon is currently in active development on SourceForge.

Download Titan Panel Classic

Maps Addons

Atlas World Map

It’s only fair to start this addon section with Atlas World, being one of the most popular addons in this category. This addons basically modifies the default WoW maps by making them more visually appealing while adding extra details.

Download Atlas World Map Classic

MapCoords

MapCoords does exactly what it says, it displays a set of coordinates on your world map. The addons offer your current coords as well as cursor coords. As a bonus, MapCoords also lets you see the coordinates of your group members, which is a great feature as well.

Download MapCoords (+Classic)

SimpleMap

SimpleMap is a nifty little addon that makes the world map smaller and removes the black background. The addon fades the world map when you start moving, making it more manageable while trying to get to certain locations.

Download SimpleMap

Damage Meters

Recount

Recount is a popular damage meter addon that was released during Burning Crusade and gained a lot of popularity since. The addon displays all the damage made by you and your group as well as providing different tools to analyze the combat logs. Fortunately, the addon was modified to work with Classic WoW as well and while it lacks some of the features, it’s still a very good addon

Download Recount

Details! Damage Meter Classic

Details! is another great addon that displays and analyzes the damage meters. Just like Recount, it displays the damage and healing done as well as different other metrics to improve your playstyle. While Details! is a bit younger than Recount, it gained a lot of popularity during Legion and BFA and it’s preferred by a lot of players for its features.

Download Details! Damage Meter Classic

Combat & Trackers

WeakAuras 2 Classic

WeakAuras2 is a very powerful addon that allows the player to track different spells and auras in the game. You can create trackers for your spells including activation trackers or cooldowns, as well as tracking various auras for enemies by filtering cooldowns, combat events, runes, totems, items, and many other triggers. The addon also lets you customize various aesthetic aspects by customizing your auras in different ways (textures, display and more). WeakAuras2 has a very big community behind it and you can check out or use a lot of player-made auras for Classic on wago.io.

Download WeakAuras2 Classic

TellMeWhen Classic

TellMeWhen is another combat addon that’s very popular in World of Warcraft and was modified to work with Classic WoW. Similar to WeakAuras2, you can track a lot of combat elements such as cooldowns, weapon enchants procs, buffs/debuffs, spell casts, events and other cooldowns. The addon uses a set of more than 100 triggers to customize and create various events using icons, bars, and animations. While TellMeWhen has similar functionality as WeakAuras2, they complementing each other in various ways.

Download TellMeWhen Classic

OmniCC Classic

OmniCC is a simple yet powerful addon that displays text cooldowns to spells, abilities or items. The addon works with the default interface as well as most custom interfaces and other addons. In other words, we strongly advise installing OmniCC as it improves the game considerably.

Download OmniCC Classic

ClassicCastbars

ClassicCastbars is an addon that adds castingbars to the target frame and nameplates in WoW Classic. The bars are relatively simple and they are based on the default Blizzard skin. You have to keep in mind however that due to API limitations, the castbars aren’t 100% accurate. Players that want to predict fake casts shouldn’t rely upon these bars.

Download ClassicCastbars

MikScrollingBattleText Classic

MikScrollingBattleText is a popular addon that lets you add scrolling numbers around your character or your screen that show damage and healing numbers, incoming damage and healing and different types of auras.

Download MikScrollingBattleText Classic

WeaponSwingTimer

If you play a melee class in Classic WoW you’ll probably love WeaponSwingTimer. The addon tracks your swing timers as well as your enemy’s. However, WeaponSwingTimer will also track a Hunter’s Auto Shot as well as wand attacks, if you’re a caster. All-in-all, we say it’s worth having it installed.

Download WeaponSwingTimer

Leveling

Questie

Questie is a quest helper addon for Classic WoW which displays available quests, shows them on your map and evidently, tracks the quests progress.

Download Questie

ClassicCodex

ClassicCodex is based on pfQuest, a popular Vanilla addon. ClassicCodex is a handy quest helper that displays available quests on your map and minimap as well as spawn markers for the NPCs needed for those quests. The addon also offers a frame with quest progress when hovering over mobs, npcs or objects. What’s nice about ClassicCodex is that it allows you to auto-accept and auto-turn quests when you visit their associated quest-givers. That’s an excellent feature if you want to powerlevel or turn those quests faster.

Download ClassicCodex

MonkeyQuest

MonkeyQuest is a leveling addon that lets you track your quests using a customizable frame. The addon displays various details such as quests levels, difficulty, and overview as well as opening the quest log when clicking on the quest frame.

Download MonkeyQuest

Dungeons and Raids

Deadly Boss Mods – Classic (DBM)

DBM or Deadly Boss Mods is one of the most popular addons in World of Warcraft for a while now and it’s coming for Classic as well. The addon is an excellent dungeon and raid helper, providing you with cooldowns and notification during dungeon or raid fights. It suffices to say that DBM makes your life A LOT easier when doing dungeons and raid encounters since you’ll always know when boss abilities are about to be cast on you or your group.

Download DBM Classic

AtlasLootClassic

AtlasLootClassic is a Classic WoW addon made after the popular AtlasLoot Enhanced. Since Vanilla WoW and evidently, Classic WoW does not have an adventure journal to see what are the loot tables of each dungeon or raid boss, AtlasLoot comes in to fill the gap. With AtlasLootClassic you can see every loot dropped in-game by dungeon and raid bosses, faction rewards, sets, world boss loot tables, crafting materials information and more. Basically, if you want to see what’s available in the game for the taking, AtlasLootClassic will do just that.

Download AtlasLootClassic

Clique for Classic WoW

Clique is an addon that we still use in the current ‘live’ version of WoW and we’ve kept a close eye to see if the developers will port it to Classic WoW. If you’re a fan of the addon (like we are), rejoice, Clique was made for Classic. For those that don’t know, Clique allows you to bind various spells and macros to your mouse buttons or other keys that can be used by click-casting and hover-casting on your unit frames and in the game world. You can bind virtually any mouse or keyboard combination to a spell or macro. That’s why Clique is one of our preferred addons to install.

Download Clique for Classic WoW

HealBot for Classic

While HealBot isn’t ported fully to WoW Classic yet (but we’ve decided to add it to the list anyway due to its demand). It’s rumored that developers stated they are working on it and they will release a Classic-only version soon. We’ve included the Curseforge download link to keep an eye out for the release. Healbot is a very useful addon that lets you configure various keybindings or key combinations to cast heals or other useful spells on players. The addon also lets you cast harmful spells on enemies as well as being used for decursive functions.

HealBot Page

Quality of Life Addons

Auctionator Classic

Most players heard about Auctioneer or Auctionator, the most popular AH addons for World of Warcraft. While it’s only rumored that Auctioneer will be ported for Classic, Auctionator was already released and it’s in active development. For those who do not know, Auctionator is an awesome addon that lets you sell and buy items on the Auction House with ease. You can create shopping lists, selling templates, bulk sell or buy functions, advanced search and many more. Shortly, even if you don’t plan to ‘play’ the AH very often, you’ll find Auctionator to be a very valuable addon.

Download Auctionator Classic

GatherMate2

If you have a gathering professions such as Herbalism or Mining, you’ll find GatherMate2 indispensable. The addon tracks herbs, mines or fishing pools that you interact with and marks them on your map and minimap. The addon will remember all locations so you can find them easily anytime you want to go farming. GatherMate also has a pre-built database so you won’t have to find all the gathering nodes yourself.

Download GatherMate2 for Classic WoW

ItemPriceTooltip

ItemPriceTooltip is a very simple yet useful addon which displays the vendor sell price in the item’s tooltips. This is very handy when you want to know which items are vendor-worthy and which ones can be deleted to get more bag space, especially early game.

Download ItempriceTooltip

Vendor Price

Vendor Price is a similar addon with ItemPriceTooltip but with a bit of extra functionality, if you need it. The addon will display the vendor price for all your items in their tooltips but lets you press CTRL while the bags are open to highlight the cheapest item in your inventory. That’s useful if you have your inventory full and you have to delete something.

Download Vendor Price

SellJunk

SellJunk is a very useful addon that lets you automatically sell junk items from your inventory every time you visit a NPC vendor. You can always create a list of exceptions if you want that will skip certain items chosen by you. SellJunk also displays the amount of silver/gold made each time the “Sell Junk” button is pressed.

Download SellJunk for Classic

FasterLooting

FasterLooting is a handy little addon that does exactly what it says, lets you loot instantly. The addon skips every loot frame when looting mobs so your character won’t wait for that frame to be populated with items. Basically, once you click on any mob corpse, you get the loot in a second. If you’re a farmer or a power leveler, this addon will save you a ton of time.

Download FasterLooting

And that wraps our must-have addon selection for WoW Classic. We’ll add more addons as they get ported or developed and we’re also keen on getting more popular addons for this Vanilla version of WoW.