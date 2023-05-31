Best Druid Leveling Builds in Diablo 4

In this Diablo 4 guide, we’ll showcase some of the best Druid leveling builds in the game.

This guide covers the best Druid leveling builds in the game to help you level faster from level 1 to level 50. Choosing a good starter leveling build is crucial because it allows you to focus on those Legendary Aspects for the build.

All these builds were created after extensive this with the game, and find them the best for the Druid class. If you enjoy these guides or want more Diablo 4 builds or guides, we recommend our Diablo 4 Complete Guide.

Table of Contents

Shred Druid Build

This is probably our favorite Druid leveling build; I mean, who doesn’t like to turn into a Werewolf and wreak havoc on the battlefield? We know we do 🙂 The build is one of the strongest single-target builds for the Druid, focusing on poisoning your enemies and doing massive damage up close. What’s also extremely important for this Druid leveling build is that the core Aspect can be found quickly in Fractured Peaks (Act 1). This ensures that your Druid is doing good damage from the start.

Main Skills

Spirit Boons

Legendary Aspects

Stormclaw’s Aspect – Critical Strikes with Shred deal [20 – 30]% of the damage dealt as Lightning damage to the target and surrounding enemies. Imprint this on the amulet, for the 50% bonus. Unlocked by completing Anica’s Claim in Fractured Peaks

in Shepherd’s Aspect – Core Skills deal an additional [6.0 – 8.0]% damage for each active Companion . Unlocked by completing Bloodsoaked Crag in Dry Steppes

for each active . Unlocked by completing in Aspect of the Unsatiated – After killing an enemy with Shred, your next Werewolf Skill generates [20 – 30]% more Spirit and deals [20 – 30]% increased damage. Unlocked by completing Tormented Ruins in Fractured Peaks

Gameplay

The build focuses on our main Core ability Shred and the Druid’s companions, Wolves, and Poison Creeper. The build has a strong Poison dot component with Shred and the Poison Creeper. Shred also increases the Druid’s attack speed and heals 1% of your Max Life when you hit your enemies.

Storm Strike is our Spirit generator and our main source of applying Vulnerable to the enemies it hits.

We’re using Earthen Bulwark for our defensive button, providing a 45% of Base Life Barrier, 18% Base Life as Fortify and Unstoppable, making the Druid immune to crowd control effects for the duration.

Rabies is a very good damage cooldown, which applies Poisoning to the targets, further increasing the damage. The nice thing about Rabies is that it’s a pretty good AoE ability; every enemy infected by Rabies infects all other enemies nearby.

As mentioned, the build also takes advantage of Wolves, and Poison Creeper. This increases damage to Poisoned enemies with the Wolves and further Poison applications with the Poison Creeper.

We’re using Lupine Ferocity for our Key Passive, which allows every 6th Werewolf Skill hit to Critically Strike and to deal 60% increased damage.

As you can see, the build has a lot of good synergies between its abilities, making it one of the best Druid leveling build.

Skill Tree

Click on the image below for the full build and its skill tree. We recommend getting all the passives first from the Core Skills node for that extra Spirit regeneration.

Pulverize Druid Build

The Pulverize Druid leveling build is one of the strongest Druid builds for the simple fact that it provides good damage and survivability. The build’s generator is Storm Strike which not only generates Spirit but also provides a mild CC to the enemies, and it’s one of the best sources to apply Vulnerably. Let’s dive into the Diablo 4 Druid leveling build, shall we?

Main Skills

Spirit Boons

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Retaliation – Your Core Skills deal up to [20 – 40]% increased damage based on your amount of Fortify . We recommend imprinting this Aspect on your amulet for the 50% bonus . Unlocked by completing Seaside Descent in Dry Steppes

deal up to increased damage based on your amount of . We recommend imprinting this Aspect on your amulet for the . Unlocked by completing in Aspect of the Ursine Horror – Pulverize is now also an Earth Skill. After casting Pulverize, tectonic spikes continue to deal [X] damage over 2 seconds. Unlocked by completing Belfry Zakara in Hawezar

in Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast – The duration of Grizzly Rage is increased by [1 – 5] seconds. In addition, Critical Strikes, while Grizzly Rage is active, increase your Critical Strike Damage by 10% for the duration. Unlocked by completing Endless Gates in Hawezar.

Gameplay

Pulverize is our Core skill for this Druid leveling build which not only does good damage but also Overpowers the targets and debuffs them to do 20% reduced damage. While the skill is decent early game, the build shines after you get the Aspect of Retaliation and Ursine Horror. It’s known that Druid is slower than the other classes for the first 20-25 levels, but the damage and survivability ramps up.

Storm Strike, as we mentioned, is our Spirit generator and the main source of applying Vulnerable. Storm Strike also has a CC component, Immobilizing all targets it hits for 2.5 seconds (15% chance). This synergizes well with the Wolves ability, which does x20% increased damage to Immobilized enemies.

Poison Creeper is also a great source of Poison damage and Immobilize.

Earthen Bulwark is the main defensive spell of this build, with a small cooldown of 16 seconds, which creates a barrier around the Druid that absorbs 45% Base Life in damage + 18% as Fortify. The ability also makes you Unstoppable for the duration, providing immunity against CCs.

Our Ultimate is Grizzly Rage, which has a 50-second cooldown and transforms the Druid into a Dire Were Bear, granting 20% bonus damage and 20% Damage Reduction. The ability also grants Unstoppable and 8% Base Life per second as Fortify for the whole duration of the ability.

Our Key Passive is Earthen Might, which upon damage with Earth skills, increases the chances to restore all the spirit and to critical strike.

Skill Tree

Here’s the full Skill Tree for this build; click on the image below. Remember that when leveling your Druid, it’s better to prioritize some passives first since the Druid is on the weaker side while leveling at the start.

Tornado Druid Build

As the name suggests, the Tornado Druid build focuses on alternating between our generator, Storm Strike, and spending the Spirit with Tornado. Like the Pulverize build, we rely on Immobilizing the enemies to increase damage and survivability.

Main Skills

Spirit Boons

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Mending Stone – The duration of Earthen Bulwark is increased by 6 second s. In addition, killing an enemy with Earth Skills replenishes [42 – 84] of your active Earthen Bulwark’s Barrier . Imprint this to your amulet, for the 50% bonus. Unlocked by completing Sealed Archives in Dry Steppes

is increased by s. In addition, killing an enemy with Earth Skills replenishes of your active . Imprint this to your amulet, for the 50% bonus. Unlocked by completing in Aspect of the Umbral – Restore [1 – 4] of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control an enemy. Unlocked by completing Champion’s Demise in Dry Steppes

of your when you Crowd Control an enemy. Unlocked by completing in Shepherd’s Aspect – Core Skills deal an additional [6.0 – 8.0]% damage for each active Companion. Unlocked by completing Bloodsoaked Crag in Dry Steppes

Gameplay

This is a more tanky Druid build aimed at keeping you in the thick of the fight more, while allowing your Companions to wreak havoc on the battlefield. While Tornado is a decent single-target ability, the idea is to fill the battlefield with as many Tornados as possible. The ability has a proc chance to spawn additional Tornados. Also, Tornado provides a Slow debuff to the enemies, further increasing the Druid’s damage via our key passive, Perfect Storm.

The build also uses the Elemental Exposure passive, which allows your Tornado to apply Vulnerable to your targets.

As you can probably see, this build uses all the Druid’s Companions, who provide excellent single-target damage, crowd control, and Spirit regen.

We aren’t using an Ultimate for this build, but we’ve chosen the Defiance and Resonance passives for that increased damage against Elites and normal mobs.

For our defensive button, we’re going with Earthen Bullwark, the best Druid defensive ability.

Skill Tree

Click on the image below to see the full Druid leveling build and its skill tree. As a word of advice, try to get more passives for the first 20-30 levels since the build shines at later levels, and you need all the bonuses you can get early on.