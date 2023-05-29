Best Sorcerer Leveling Builds in Diablo 4

In this Diablo 4 guide, we’ll showcase some of the best Sorcerer leveling builds in the game.

The guide covers several tested leveling builds for the Sorcerer class, from level 1 to level 50. Being a leveling build, we won’t have access to the Paragon boards to boost our damage and survivability further.

To optimize your progression as a Sorcerer, we’ve crafted this Sorcerer Leveling Builds guide to level up quickly to 50. If you want to learn more about the Sorcerer class or the gameplay of Diablo 4, we recommend checking out our Diablo 4 Complete Guide.

Table of Contents

Firewall Sorcerer Build

The Firewall Sorcerer build focuses on applying Burning to your enemies and spamming Fire Bolt and Firewall. This build comes with a good rate of Mana Regeneration, providing the much-needed fuel for your magical endeavors. The Firewall build shines in both solo and AOE scenarios.

Main Skills

Enchantments

Legendary Aspects

For this build to work at its best, we must hunt 3 Aspects for our gear.

Aspect of Disobedience – You gain [0.25 – 0.50]% increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to 25.00% . We want to imprint this aspect on our amulet for that 50% bonus effect. You can unlock this aspect early by completing Halls of the Damned in Kehjistan .

for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to . We want to imprint this aspect on our for that 50% bonus effect. You can unlock this aspect early by completing in . Aspect of Control – You deal [30 – 40]% more damage to Immobilized, Stunned, or Frozen enemies. You can unlock this aspect by clearing the Sunken Library dungeon.

to Immobilized, Stunned, or Frozen enemies. You can unlock this aspect by clearing the dungeon. Rapid Aspect – Basic Skills gain 15% Attack Speed.

Gameplay

The Firewall Sorcerer is a powerful and active build revolving around spamming Fire Bolt and Firewall. We mainly use Fire Bolt to apply the burning damage to our enemies and Firewall to do our heavy damage. This synergizes pretty well with the Firewall Enchantment.

Firewall Enchantment – Each time an enemy takes Burning damage, there’s a 5% chance to spawn 2 Firewalls underneath them for 3 seconds.

While the Hydra itself doesn’t do much damage, we’re using it to apply Burning to all enemies it attacks.

Teleport is being used both offensive and defensive, allowing the Sorcerer to escape any dangerous situation. Teleport also breaks roots and stuns; it’s one of the best mobility spells in the game. It also does 35% damage at the target location, which is decent, but most importantly, it makes the Sorcerer Unstoppable (immune to CC) while teleporting and provides a 30% Damage Reduction for 5 seconds after use.

Frost Nova is used as crowd control, freezing all the enemies in place for 3 seconds. However, while the CC is nice, when upgraded, Frost Nova also applies Vulnerable to all enemies for 4 seconds and 6 seconds for bosses.

Ice Armor is our primary defense, absorbing 30% of your Base Life for 6 seconds and increasing the Mana Regeneration by 25% while active.

Lastly, the Firewall build uses Combustion as its Key Passive, which further amplifies the Burning damage taken by the mobs.

Combustion – Your Burning effects deal 2% increased damage per unique source of Burning you have applied to the enemy. If the enemy is Burning from 3 or more sources, this bonus is doubled.

Skill Tree

If you want to check the full Diablo 4 Sorcerer leveling build for the Firewall Sorcerer, click on the image below. You’ll be able to see the full Skill Tree so you can plan your leveling accordingly.

Arc Lash Sorcerer Build

As the name suggests, the Arc Lash Sorcerer build focuses on constantly attacking your enemies with the basic skill Arc Lash. This ability is currently the strongest basic skill in the game, providing good damage and an AOE component to your basic attacks. The Arc Lash is a more melee-centric build that turns the Sorcerer into a deadly close-range caster with good AOE and CC.

Main Skills

Enchantments

Legendary Aspects

For this build to work at its best, we must hunt these 3 main Aspects or the respective Legendary items.

Aspect of Control – You deal [30 – 40]% more damage to Immobilized, Stunned, or Frozen enemies. You can unlock this aspect by clearing the Sunken Library dungeon.

to Immobilized, Stunned, or Frozen enemies. You can unlock this aspect by clearing the dungeon. Aspect of the Expectant – Attacking enemies with a Basic Skill increases the damage of your next Core Skill cast by 5%, up to 30% . Unlocking this aspect for your Codex of Power comes by completing the Underroot dungeon in Scosglen .

increases the damage of your next cast by 5%, up to . Unlocking this aspect for your Codex of Power comes by completing the dungeon in . Rapid Aspect – Basic Skills gain 15% Attack Speed.

Gameplay

The core gameplay is centered around attacking with Arc Lash and Charged Bolts. As you can see from the full build (below), besides having good single and AOE damage every 10 seconds, Arc Lash also stuns enemies for 2 seconds. While this doesn’t seem a lot, using the Aspect of Control further increases the damage to stunned targets by an additional 30-40%.

Since we’re playing around Stuns, this is why we paired this build with the Arc Lash Enchantment: When you use a Cooldown, enemies around you are Stunned for [0.5] seconds. And for an even better AoE, we’re using the Fireball Enchantment: When you kill an enemy, they explode in a Fireball for 50% of its damage.

Charged Bolts acts like a good damage ability with a strong AoE component and damage mitigation since it reduces the damage of the monsters by 20%. Since we’re using the Unstable Currents ultimate, every time the Sorcerer casts a shock spell, it also casts random Core, Conjuration, or Mastery Shock Skill.

Lightning Spear is also used as an additional shock skill, it has decent damage and a 20-sec cooldown. We’re using it to gain all these passive shock buffs from our skill tree, such as Coursing Currents and Electrocution and Convulsions (which further increases the stun chance).

To complete this nice shock build, we’ll be using the Key Passive Vyr’s Mastery, which will make monsters take 10% increased damage from your Shock Skills and deal 20% less damage to you. Critical Strikes increase these bonuses by 25% for 3 seconds.

The Hydra ability is used mainly for its Burning effect, and while the damage is pretty low, using the passive Devouring Blaze, will further increase the Sorcerer’s critical chance damage by 10%.

As a mobility spell, we’ll use Teleport, a shock skill that will further synergize with the shock build.

Ice Armor will be our main defensive skill, providing a good 30% base life shield against attack, which is increased by your damage.

Skill Tree

Click on the image below to see the full Arc Lash Sorcerer build along with its Skill Tree.

Ice Shards Sorcerer Build

Lastly, we’ve chosen an ice build for those who love the chilling effects. The Ice Shards build is evidently centered around Ice Shards and doing damage to Chilled and Frozen enemies.

Main Skills

Enchantments

Legendary Aspects

For this build to work at its best, we must get these 3 main Aspects or the respective Legendary items.

Aspect of Piercing Cold – Ice Shards pierce [3-4] times, dealing [25-20%] less damage per subsequent enemy hit. This aspect can be found by completing Dead Man’s Dredge dungeons in Fractured Peaks . We recommend getting this legendary power on your amulet, for that extra 50% bonus.

dungeons in . We recommend getting this legendary power on your amulet, for that extra 50% bonus. Aspect of the Umbral – Restore [1 – 4] of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control an enemy.

Aspect of Control – You deal [30 – 40]% more damage to Immobilized, Stunned, or Frozen enemies. You can unlock this aspect by clearing the Sunken Library dungeon.

Gameplay

The core gameplay of the Ice Shards build is centered around controlling the battlefield by applying Chilled and Frozen to your enemies. Your abilities will also gain bonuses when attacking debuffed enemies, increasing damage output and survivability.

Applying Chilling or Frozen is done using Frost Nova, Ice Armor, and the Snap Freeze passive.

Ice Shards has very good damage, which is further increased by striking Frozen enemies (25%). Also, We’re using Ice Shards to apply the Vulnerable debuff on the targets, which coupled with the Icy Touch passive, boosts the damage exponentially.

Also, the Aspect of Piercing Cold or any legendary item with this Aspect further enhances Ice Shards to pierce additional times, increasing the AoE output. The Aspect of Control also plays a big role for this build, providing a flat 30-40% damage increase to Frozen enemies.

We’re using the Hydra again for that Burning damage, coupled with the Devouring Blaze passive, which increases the critical strike damage against Burning enemies; that bonus is further increased if the enemies are Immobilized, which is our Freezing debuff.

Our Enchantments also provide a big role in this build; the Ice Shards Enchantment transforms your Frozen enemies into magnets for your Ice Shards. The Frost Bolt Enchantment lets all your casted abilities apply a 15% chill to the mobs.

Our chosen Key Passive, Avalanche, on Lucky Hit makes your Frost Skills have up to a 10% chance to make your next cast of Ice Shards, Frozen Orb, or Blizzard consume no Mana and deal 40% increased damage. Chance is doubled against Vulnerable enemies. What this basically means is that Ice Shards will hit like a truck and on Vulnerable enemies, like a train 🙂

Skill Tree

Being a Sorcerer leveling build, we can’t do it without the full Skill Tree right? Click on the image below to see the full Ice Shards Sorcerer Build and its Skill Tree.

Hope you enjoyed our best sorcerer leveling builds, and may they serve you until you get to level 50, when we’ll have the end game builds prepared for the Sorcerer class.