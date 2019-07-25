Best Strategy Games for iPhone & iPad (2019 Edition)

Regardless of our technological advancements there has always been a public for strategy games. These games can be very different but they do share one trait. They require you using your brain and plan your moves carefully. From chess to board games and Dominoes, strategy games can provide hours of challenging fun!

25 Best strategy games for iPhone & iPad

Since the touch-screen was invented, strategy games have flourished so if you enjoy playing this genre on your phone or tablet here are 25 of the best strategy games for iPhone and iPad.

1. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

This well-known strategy game that’s been played by millions of people is now available on iPhone and iPad but more importantly, it’s the full game.

This means you can play it on your phone or tablet just like you would on a Mac.

Download Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for iOS

2. XCOM: Enemy Within

XCOM: Enemy Within is an excellent squad-based strategy games with captivating 3D graphics and challenging turn-based battles .

The best part is, it works flawlessly on mobile.

Download XCOM: Enemy Within for iOS

3. FTL: Faster Than Light

FTL is a captivating spaceship simulation game in which you’re traveling across the galaxy in your own spaceship.

You’ll have to manage your resources wisely but also make sure you stay alive because there will be plenty of enemy encounters.

Download FTL: Faster Than Light for iOS

4. SteamWorld Heist

Become the leader of a steam-driven pirate crew and manually fire the guns of your robots during the fun and action-packed turn-based battles.

It’s one of those games that gets more challenging as levels progress so it’s safe to say you won’t get bored too soon.

Download SteamWorld Heist for iOS

5. Iron Marines

Developed by the creators of the popular Kingdom rush games, Iron Marines is a real-time strategy game that also mixes in tower defense elements.

You’ll have dozens of missions to complete throughout the galaxy and face hard to kill foes. If you’re feeling brave you can also unlock the Impossible Mode!

Download Iron Marines for iOS

6. Invisible, Inc.

This game allows you to control invisible agents as you infiltrate some of the most dangerous corporations. Invisible, Inc. is an excellent turn-based strategy game in which you can unlock 10 agents and the world is randomly generated so you’ll never play the same scenario.

Download Invisible, Inc. for iOS

7. Banner Saga 2

Banner Saga 2 is a Viking adventure RPG that’s also a strategy game .

The setting is inspired by real Nordic mythology and the tactical, turn-based battles will require careful planning as every decision will have consequences.

Download Banner Saga 2 for iOS

8. ROME: Total War

The popular strategy game can now be played on the iPhone, and iPad. Rule the ancient empire of Rome and command your troops to victory while enjoying captivating 3D battles while also managing the economical , religious, and civil aspects of your kingdom.

Download ROME: Total War for iOS

9. Kingdom: New Lands

This game shows that being a monarch is not that easy as it might seem, especially when you’re building your kingdom from scratch. Kingdom: New Lands is a captivating side-scrolling adventure that will have you exploring, recruiting, and building, but also defending your growing empire.

Download Kingdom: New Lands for iOS

10. Templar Battleforce

Templar Battleforce is a unique combination of strategic combat, army building, and RPG elements that takes place in a creative fantasy world in which you will control Templars armored with Leviathan battle mechs fighting against rogue human factions, hordes of dangerous Xenos, and the old Narvidian threat.

Download Templar Battleforce for iOS

11. Sid Meier’s Starships

If you’re a fan of space battle Sid Meier’s Starships will be right up your alley! The game’s missions require tactical space combat and there are plenty of customization options for your starships. Nevertheless, this being a complex strategy game it also requires you to perform diplomacy, and just like in real life, there are multiple paths to victory.

Download Sid Meier’s Starships for iOS

12. Warbits

Warbits is as close as you can get to Advance Wars on mobile but don’t let the quirky lines and adorable graphics fool you. The game requires complex strategy and it provides several game modes, achievements, and power-ups for your army.

Download Warbits for iOS

13. Plague Inc.

Most strategy games are based on conquering or saving the world/universe…..you get the idea. Plague Inc. wants you to infect it. This might seem easy but you’ll have some planning to do.

Interestingly, it seems like the developer was invited at the CDC in Atlanta to speak about the game’s disease models!

Download Plague Inc. for iOS

14. Crush Your Enemies

Tired of being the good guy? Well, this game has you leading a horde of evil barbarians trying to conquer the world of Generia and do what they do best: impale, plunder, drink beer and use inappropriate language.

Crush Your Enemies has a lot of fun elements but you will also have to plan, use the right type of units, manage resources and other strategy related tasks.

Download Crush Your Enemies for iOS

15. Hero Academy 2

Hero Academy 2 features polished graphics and a captivating tactical turn-based experience. The game mixed a 4x grid in which two teams fight against each other and Hearthstone-like card-based game play so if you’ve been searching for a unique strategy game this one is a must try!

Download Hero Academy 2 for iOS

16. Clash of Clans

We couldn’t have Clash of Clans missing from our roundup of best strategy games for iPhone and iPad right? This game managed to successfully add a social component to the strategy genre which is what made it so popular to begin with.

Be sure to read our Clash of Clans review to find out more about the game!

Download Clash of Clans for iOS

17. Nobunaga’s Ambition

This interesting game takes place in Japan during the Warring States era and you can play as one of the warlords that were fighting for domination during that time.

Nobunaga’s Ambition requires more than just battle strategy, you will also need diplomatic skills and logistics.

Download Nobunaga’s Ambition for iOS

18. Frozen Synapse

Frozen Synapse features both single player and multiplayer modes and comes with a modern interface while also offering a challenging strategy gameplay.

Plan the individual seconds of a fast-paced gunfight between computer simulated warriors and hit the “Prime” button to see how the fight unravels.

Download Frozen Synapse for iOS

19. Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions

Despite the branding, this particular title is squad-based strategy game with plenty of variables that heavily relies on tactics.

You can now test your battle planning skills using intuitive touch controls in the mythical world of Ivalice.

Download Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions for iOS

20. The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands

A gorgeous minimal game that has you build and manage your village while also surviving monster attacks that take place during the night. The story is immersive and as you progress, you will gain access to more building and crafting options as well as trade with new civilizations.

Download The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands for iOS

21. Battleplans

Battleplans is a fun action-packed strategy game with unique squad tactics in which you will need to be both attacker and defender. The game brilliantly combines RTS, MOBA, and base elements to deliver challenging real-time battles and hour of entertainment.

Download Battleplans for iOS

22. Frontline: Road to Moscow

This game has a streamlined interface so it’s easy to use but the truth is, it’s a difficult historical strategy game so if you’re looking for a challenge this title is right up your alley.

The short story is you will be leading the German army with the ambitious plan to invade Russia. Sounds fun, right?

Download Frontline: Road to Moscow for iOS

23. Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?!

This wacky space exploration game with tactical turn-based combat has you exploring a veggie-filled universe in your own spaceship. The cute cartoon graphics and cheeky humour add to the fun as you’re enemies using weird weapons and explore dozens of planets and galaxies .

Download Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?! for iOS

24. First Strike

First Strike is a fast-paced strategy game in which you’re trying to resolve a global nuclear conflict. You’ll have to build an impressive amount of bombs, the bigger the better, but also plan your strategy carefully.

The outcome depends entirely on whether you choose to play offensive or defensive and you can choose to play as one of the big nuclear players.

Download First Strike for iOS

25. Rymdkapsel

Rymdkapsel is an interesting strategy game that’s not battle focused. The aim of the game is to build the best possible base by exploring the galaxy and leading your minions.

This is one of the games that has simple graphics yet enticing gameplay and elegant strategy mechanics.

Download Rymdkapsel for iOS