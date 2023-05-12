Google Prepares to Launch ‘About This Image’ Feature to Enhance Search Experience

Google plans to introduce an exciting new feature to their search functionality named “About this image”. This innovative feature promises to provide users with a wealth of additional details about a particular image. As users, we can look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of the images we find as Google broadens the scope of its search capabilities.

What is About this Image in Google Search?

Leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence and the vast amount of data the company collects across millions of domains, Google Search is evolving to become more intelligent than ever. The latest addition to its features is a truly transformative one – About this Image is designed to combat the spread of misinformation tied to images. With this new feature, users can upload an image and receive information that not only provides insights about the image itself but also dispels any inaccuracies or falsehoods associated with it. This enhancement marks yet another stride in Google’s ongoing commitment to providing reliable, factual information to its users.

In its latest blog post, the company states, “When you’re trying to figure out if a piece of information or an image is reliable, having the full story is key.“

AI-powered Search to combat AI-generated content

Google states that the “About this Image” feature will provide users with significant contextual information. This includes a range of valuable details such as the time when Google first indexed the image and other images similar to it, the likely original location where it was first posted, and other places it has since surfaced online. This could be on various platforms, from news websites and social media to fact-checking sites.

In an era where Artificial Intelligence can generate images that mimic real-life scenarios with remarkable precision, such tools have become essential. They serve as means for users to verify the legitimacy of images they encounter. Moreover, they act as a barrier against the dissemination of false information. The feature not only enhances the user’s search experience but also contributes to maintaining the integrity of information online.

When does About this Image rolls out?

The About this Image feature is set to debut in the upcoming months, with no exact date at the moment of this writing. The company says the feature will be pretty easy to use and seamlessly integrated into Google Search. If you’re browsing through Google Images and stumble upon a picture that piques your curiosity, simply click on the three dots present on the image to reveal more information. Alternatively, if you’re using Google Lens, you can search using an image or screenshot to delve into its details. And if you’re exploring a page in the Google App and encounter an image that catches your eye, just swipe upward to find out more info about it.