GTA 6 could release in 2024

We got a hint that GTA 6 may be released in 2024. Take-Two Interactive, in their recent earnings report, shared an enticing glimpse into their plans. They’re hard at work preparing to introduce what they describe as ‘groundbreaking titles.’ They aim to significantly impact the gaming industry during the fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

Take-Two aims to reach an impressive target of over $8 billion in net bookings, as stated in the report. So, we can expect a wave of captivating new gaming experiences, and GTA 6 will undoubtedly play a huge role in this anticipated success story.

“For the last several years, we have been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success. In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow. We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering additional growth in our operating results in Fiscal 2026 and beyond.“

Even though Take-Two Interactive hasn’t directly referred to Grand Theft Auto 6 in their announcement, there’s a widely held belief that it will be among the ‘groundbreaking titles’ the company plans to debut. Moreover, it seems quite plausible that these towering financial expectations they’ve set may be fueled by the forthcoming addition to the incredibly popular Grand Theft Auto series. This next chapter in the franchise has already stirred up considerable excitement and anticipation, which speaks volumes about its potential to be a massive hit.

However, the precise release date is still anyone’s guess. We don’t have definitive confirmation that this launch will happen in the coming year. For now, all we can do is patiently wait for additional official information (or leaks) to shed some light on a more “certain’ possible date. What’s pretty much a certainty at this point is the game’s massive hype, especially after the recent trailer leak that got deleted.