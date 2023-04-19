HBO Max vs Max: What’s the difference?

You might have caught wind of the news that HBO Max is undergoing a rebrand and will soon be known simply as Max. This revamped platform will not only continue to provide access to the entire HBO Max library. Still, it will also incorporate programming from Discovery Plus and an array of brand-new TV shows and movies produced under the Warner Bros. umbrella. Starting May 23, the updated streaming service, Max, will debut with a modern logo and a combined content catalog.

While there are no significant price increases on the horizon, subscribers should be prepared for some adjustments to the subscription plans. This overview will show what to anticipate from each subscription tier when Max launches in the coming month.

Max subscriptions plans

HBO Max offers two distinct subscription levels: a plan with ads priced at $10 per month (or $100 per year) and an Ad-Free option available for $16 per month (or $150 annually). Both plans deliver HD streaming, with some content available in 4K quality, and permit streaming on up to three devices concurrently. The ad-free tier includes additional perks, such as 30 downloads for offline viewing and the capability to watch content while traveling to countries where HBO Max is accessible.

With the launch of Max in May, subscribers will have the choice of selecting from three newly introduced plans, or they can opt to maintain their current subscription. These revamped plans, labeled Ad-Lite, Ad-Free, and Ultimate, will feature slight alterations in terms of packaging and offerings. The Ad-Lite plan encompasses advertisements, two simultaneous streams, and HD resolution, whereas the Ad-Free plan remains fundamentally unchanged, providing offline downloads and an ad-free experience. It’s important to note that, as with the existing HBO Max plans, there will be no content restrictions based on your chosen Max subscription. All plans will grant unrestricted access to the comprehensive Max library.

Since its inception in May 2020, HBO Max has offered a limited selection of 4K content on its platform. A specific set of films and original productions are available for streaming in 4K exclusively on the ad-free plan. The service maintains an updated list of these titles on its help page. Approximately 35 titles are available, including House of the Dragon, Dune, Elvis, Game of Thrones, The Suicide Squad, and others.

Upon the launch of Max, subscribers will be required to pay $20 per month to access 4K content. For some users, this entails a $4 increase to upgrade to the Ultimate plan, which bears similarities to Netflix’s $20 Premium subscription package. How many titles will be available in 4K on the new Max platform remains uncertain.

How to subscribe to Max

No action is required for existing HBO Max subscribers if you wish to transition to the new Max platform upon its release. The service will automatically upgrade, featuring the updated logo, enhanced functionality, and merged catalog. You can expect these changes when you open the app on May 23. Some users may be prompted to download the updated version of Max. You can do so through your billing provider if you decide to modify your subscription plan. Those with HBO Max/Warner bills can switch via the settings section on their profile.

If you’re not an HBO Max subscriber, you have two options: either sign up for HBO Max now and await the automatic update or register for one of the new Max plans when the service debuts next month.