Instagram doesn’t offer a default option to download any of the images posted on the network.

However, there are ways to download images from Instagram regardless if you want to do it on your Android phone or on a PC.

How to download images from Instagram

The first method is actually an online service so it’s perfect if you don’t want to install anything on your device and if downloading individual images is all you need.

The second option requires installing an app for both Android and Windows devices and it also allows you to download images from Instagram in bulk.

Download images from Instagram on Android

1. Downloadgram

Downloadgram is an excellent online service for saving Instagram photos and using it is a cinch. Here’s how to do it:





On your Android device find the Instagram image you want to download. Tap the three-dots icon above the photo and select “Copy Link”. Then, visit Downloadgram’s website and paste the link into the text box (long press and tap “Paste”). Tap the “Download” and then once more on “Download image”. The photo will be saved in your gallery.

2. FastSave





FastSave is an easy to use app that lets you download Instagram images on your Android device. Unlike Downloadgram, FastSave also lets you download multiple photos and videos much faster.

Visit FastSave in the Google Play Store and download the app on your device. Once the installation is complete open the app, enable the “FastSave Service” feature and select “Open Instagram”.

To continue, tap the three-dots icon above the photo you want to download and select “Copy Link”. FastSave will automatically download the photo. The downloaded images can be accessed in your phone’s gallery or by selecting “My Downloads” in the app.

Download images from Instagram on Windows

1. Downloadgram

Since Downloadgram is a website, you can also use it to download Instagram images directly on your computer .

Visit instagram.com in your favorite browser and find the photo you want to download. Click the “…” icon next to the “Add a comment…” box and select “Go To Post”.

This will open the post in a new tab. Copy the URL of the page and paste it into Downloadgram’s text box .

Click “Download” and then click once again on “Download image”. The photo will be saved to your computer’s downloads folder.

2. Save-o-gram

If you want to download multiple images from Instagram at the same time, Save-o-gram is your best option.

The first thing you need to do is to download Save-o-gram from its official website. Once the download is complete, open the app and enter a link, username, or hashtag in Save-o-gram’s text box. Select the images you want to download and click “Download selected photos”.

Keep in mind there’s also an option that lets you select all images as well as one that will pack all the images into a ZIP and download the archive.

Save-o-gram has a 7-day free trial after which you can purchase it for a one-time fee of $9. It’s a decent price for those who need to download multiple images from Instagram often.