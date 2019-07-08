Two-factor Authentication (2FA for short) adds another layer of security to your account. This type of authentication is available for numerous popular apps and services, Gmail included.

Once you enable 2FA for Gmail, signing into your account will require two steps: the usual one which will prompt you for a password and a second one that requires either a devices such as your phone, or a security key.

How To Enable 2FA for Gmail

Luckily, it’s very easy to set up 2-step verification for Gmail and we’ll show you how it’s done below:

To begin with, log into Gmail like you usually do.

Then, click your profile icon in the upper right-hand corner and select “Google Account” from the menu that will appear. This will take you to https://myaccount.google.com/.

There, switch to the Security tab from the left sidebar and scroll down a bit to the section called “Signing in to Google”. Click the option called ‘2-Step Verification’.

On the following screen, click the ‘GET STARTED’ button. Re-enter your password to continue if you’re prompted to do so.

If you have an Android phone it might already be selected as the preferred 2FA method. If you don’t want to use your phone to log into Gmail, click the ‘Choose another option’ link.

A small pop-up menu will appear allowing you to select a different option. For now, Gmail allows you to use a security key (if you have one), or receive your codes via phone call or text messages. Click the ‘TRY IT NOW’ button once you select an authentication method.

For the purpose of this guide, we chose the ‘Text message or voice call’ option. After clicking the ‘TRY IT NOW’ button you’ll be prompted to enter your phone number.

Enter your phone and select how you want to get your codes: via text message or phone call. Click ‘Next’ when you’re done.

Google will send a code via the method you selected earlier to your phone. After you receive it, enter the code and hit the ‘Next’ button.

Finally, you will be asked if you want to turn on 2-step verification for your Gmail account. Click the ‘TURN ON’ option to enable 2FA. That’s it!

You can always review your security settings on the https://myaccount.google.com page, 2FA included.