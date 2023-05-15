How To Hide Photos on Your iPhone from Your Partner

With iOS 16, hiding photos on your iPhone becomes quite simple. This feature lets you hide any photographs or videos you’d prefer to keep private, eliminating the chance of others viewing them. Best of all, there’s no need to clutter your device with a third-party app downloaded from the App Store to accomplish this. It’s a user-friendly process built right into your phone’s software.

There are instances when your loved ones, friends, or relatives might attempt to browse through your iPhone, seeking out text messages or pictures. While we don’t advise hiding photos from your loved ones for obvious reasons, there are cases when it’s pretty much mandatory. I think it’s safe to say most of all have that “boys group” or “girls group” on WhatsApp, for example, full of jokes that are often visualized in the…weirdest way, to say the least.

Can you hide photos on your iPhone?

Yes, you can safely hide photos or videos on your iPhone with ease. You just have to have Face ID enabled so you can use the Hide feature of your photos gallery. The hidden photos will be added to a Hidden Folder, automatically created by your iPhone.

How to hide your photos on iPhone

Once you’ve enabled Face ID and unchecked the Show Hidden Album, you can begin selecting which photos or videos you want to be hidden from public eyes. Great, let’s get down to the business of hiding those pictures.

Begin by opening up the Photos app on your iPhone. Next, pinpoint the photo(s) and/or video(s) you wish to keep concealed. Don’t forget, you can select more than one item at a time. Look for the button with three dots and give it a tap. Now, all you need to do is tap on ‘Hide’ and your chosen media will be out of sight.

Alternatively, there’s another equally straightforward method available. When you’re viewing a photo or video, tap the three-dot button. Following this, all you have to do is tap the ‘Hide’ option, and voila, your selected photo or video is now hidden.

How to view the Hidden photos on your iPhone

First, you need to have the Show Hidden Album option toggled on. It’s essential since you won’t be able to see any hidden albums you might have.

Go to the Photos App on your iPhone Scroll down at the bottom where the Media Types category is located Under Media Types, there’s the Utilities section, where you’ll find the Hidden link, with a lock on its right side. Tap the Hidden link to access your hidden photos or videos (FaceID is required to authenticate)

That’s it, you successfully managed to hide your media. Keep in mind this works on both your iPhone and iPad.