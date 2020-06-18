How to Make TikTok Duet Videos

TikTok (formerly known as musical.ly) is a social media platform that is used for creating, sharing, and discovering short music videos. When you think of TikTok, just think Karaoke for the digital age. It can be considered as one of the most entertaining social media platforms there is right now.

The former app musical.ly was used as an outlet by people to express themselves via singing, dancing, comedy, lip-syncing, or otherwise showcasing any talent they had. The new app TikTok incorporates the most in-demand features of the previous app with a feed that spotlights the users’ community, as well as a “For You” feed that distinctively serves an organization of personalized video recommendations based on viewing preferences.

This has enabled the platform to get an enormous audience among all age groups. It also qualified the platform to be seen as a rival with other platforms like Youtube and Facebook.

TikTok provides a wide array of elements, effects, and filters that help in creating an awesome video and one of these important elements is the Duet videos. A duet video is a video in which you are placed side by side with the original video creator and together you perform a song, a dance, a skit, or just about anything.

As you go through your feed, you may see a video you like made by your friends, celebrities, or just anyone (or even a previous video you might have made) and you can duet with them on that particular video. You can do all that by creating a TikTok duet video with them.

This amazing feature opens up more creative ways of creating a video. How would you go about creating a TikTok duet video? You can get directions below on how to do that for you different devices.

How to put together a duet video on TikTok

The procedures for making duets on Tik Tok with yourself, a popular star, friends, or anyone in the video is super easy. You just need to follow these simple steps listed below;

Open TikTok:

On your Phone’s home screen, you would need to scroll and look for the TikTok icon. It is a black-colored icon that has a white music note in its center. Tap on it and the TikTok app opens.

Go to the Search menu:

To go to the search menu, tap on the magnifying glass icon on the bottom left side of the screen, it would be right next to the home icon.

Select video to make a duet with:

In the search menu, type the username of who posted the video you want to make a duet video within the search box and open their profile. In their profile, you will need to select the video you want to duet with and open the video.

Start Duet:

On the screen that follows, you would see options on the right side of the screen. Tap on the “Share” option, and a popup window with many options will appear. Tap on the “Duet” option, it is a two circle icon with a face in one of the circles, to start making a duet video.

Shoot and edit video:

Shoot and edit the duet video to your tastes. You can also add different interesting stickers to your video. After finishing the duet, click on “Special Effects” to add as many filters or time effects to the video as you would like. The app also permits you to choose the cover for your video. Tap on “Next” to complete the process. On the following screen, add a caption or description and set further settings of enabling or disabling comments or duets that you want your video to have and click on “Post” to share the split-screen duet video.

Alternate Method of making a TikTok duet video

Another method of still creating a TikTok duet video is by using another app. The app is called ApowerShow. ApowerShow is a very simple yet effective tool with which you can turn your videos and photos into split-screen videos (duet videos). Here you can design the layout of screens, borders, alter the aspect ratio, set filters, and even some background music. It also allows for the creation of videos with two, three, four, and five screens in different styles.

How to make a TikTok duet with ApowerShow:

Find the video you want to create a duet within TikTok. Tap the “Share” option and then select “Save”.

Send the song to your computer

Record your video as you would a duet video. Trim it to 15 seconds, add special effects or any filters. Save the video and send it to your computer.

Download and install ApowerShow on your computer. Open it and click on Split Screen. Select any style you like and then import videos by tapping on the “+” button. You can use your mouse to adjust the layout of the screen.

Edit with various options and then click the “Export” to save your file.

Send the file to your phone. Open the Tik Tok app and then tap “+” at the center of the screen. Click on “Upload” and select the video. Add a description and then tap “Post” to share it.

NOTE: You cannot make a duet video with anyone that disabled the option of duet video while posting their video.