How to Manage the Blood Oxygen Monitoring Feature on Your Apple Watch

From Series 6 to newer versions, the Apple Watch works with a Blood Oxygen app. It can measure the oxygen level of blood directly from the user’s wrist. The app is not explicitly intended for medical purposes like self-diagnosis or consultation with a doctor, but it can be quite handy for general fitness and wellness.

Manage the Blood Oxygen app on your Apple Watch

How to Set Up the Blood Oxygen App

First, make sure that your iPhone is connected to your Apple Watch. On your iPhone, open the Health app then follow the onscreen steps.

If a setup guide did not prompt, tap the Browse tab, then tap Respiratory > Blood Oxygen > Set up Blood Oxygen.

The app should be installed to your Apple Watch during the process. Open the Blood Oxygen app on your Apple Watch to measure your blood oxygen levels.

If not, you can access your Apple Watch, go to Apps Store and install the Blood Oxygen app manually.

How to Disable the Blood Oxygen App

If you don’t really need this feature running and wants to save some battery life, you can easily disable it through your iPhone or your Apple Watch.

Using your Apple Watch

On your apple watch, if you are viewing the watch face, press the Digital Crown on the side. The app gallery will appear, and from there, Go to the Settings app.

Scroll down and find the settings for Blood Oxygen. Tap the toggle switch for Blood Oxygen Measurements to switch the app off.

Using your iPhone

If it is more convenient for you, you can also disable the blood oxygen monitoring feature on your Apple Watch through your iPhone.

Go to your Watch App and on the My Watch tab, choose the Blood Oxygen app.

You should see a toggle switch next to Blood Oxygen Measurements. Tap on the toggle to disable the blood oxygen monitoring feature.

If you need the Blood Oxygen Monitoring feature, you can also enable it through the same process using your Apple Watch or iPhone.

How to Uninstall the Blood Oxygen App from Apple Watch

In cases that you might not want to use the Blood Oxygen app at all, you can permanently remove it from your Apple watch by uninstalling it.

Just simply go to your Apple Watch’s app gallery then tap and hold the Blood Oxygen app.

A small X button will appear on top of it. Tap on that X button then choose Delete App to confirm.

If you’re using the list view for your app gallery, scroll and find the Blood Oxygen app. Swipe left then tap on the delete (trash) button. Confirm your option by tapping on Delete App.

If ever you need the app, you can still re-install it from the App Store.