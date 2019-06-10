Deleting a bunch of photos by accident is something that has happened to many of us. It might seem irreparable but the truth is, you can recover deleted photos on Android.

Some photos can never be replaced which is why we completely understand why you’d want to get them back. The good news is, those pics might not be completely gone. We’ll also show you how to back them up and prevent something like this from ever happening again.

How to recover deleted photos on Android

One of the easiest ways to recover deleted photos on Android is by using an app called DiskDigger photo recovery. While there are many similar options on the Play Store, we recommend DiskDigger because it actually works and it’s light on the ad-side as well.

The app is free to download and it will check your system to find any recoverable photos. However, to actually recover the images you will need to purchase the app for the small price of $4 (definitely worth it to recover precious memories). At the very least you can try it and see if it finds the pics you’re trying to get back before you decide to buy it.

To begin with, visit the link below to download DiskDigger from the Play Store and install it on your device.

Download DiskDigger photo recovery (Google Play Store)

We recommend that once the app is installed to disable Wi-Fi and data connections, as well as any cleaning app that might be working in the background. When data is deleted, it’s not actually removed. Instead, the space it uses is marked as “free” so any new data that enters your device can be written over. As a result, cutting all ties to the Internet and making sure no cleaning apps might remove the photos permanently.

You should also know that on non-rooted Android devices, DiskDigger can only recover images from thumbnail caches. This will mean they will be lower-quality versions of the original files.

To recover the original, full-resolution files you will need to have a rooted Android device and the Pro version of DiskDigger.

If the photos have been deleted recently, the app should detect them and provide you with the option of restoring them to a folder or creating a backup to a cloud service.

If DiskDigger doesn’t find your photos on the first try, go to the app’s settings and make sure the minimum size file option is unchecked then try again.

The app also has a cleanup feature and we advise caution when using it. Keep in mind it can delete absolutely everything.

Backup your photos on Android

The best way to make sure you never delete any photo by accident ever again is to create a backup. The most convenient solution is using Google Photos, which provides unlimited photo storage and an intuitive backup function.

Go ahead and install Google Photos from the Play Store if it’s not already on your device. When the installation is complete, open the app and navigate to Settings -> Backup & sync. There, you will be able to choose the frequency and method for your photo backups. Obviously, backing up more often is the safest although not data-friendly approach.