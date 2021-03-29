How to Turn Off “Save Password” Pop-Ups in Chrome for Desktop and Mobile

You can easily sync all your website log-ins through your Google account thanks to Google Chrome’s password manager. With this feature, Google would ask you if you want to save your password whenever you log into something. It can be helpful for some instances, but it can also be annoying.

It is good to save the accounts that you frequently use. But in the long-run, you might have saved everything you need and still get “Save Password? pop-ups for logging in with accounts that you don’t want or need to save. This can start to get pretty irritating.

By tweaking a setting on Chrome, you can actually stop Save Password pop-ups. But the process might differ a bit for Windows 10 and Mac PCs, iPhone, and Android devices.

Turn Off “Save Password” Pop-Ups in Chrome

For Windows and Mac Desktops

On your PC, open Chrome then click on your profile or account icon beside the three-done menu.

Open the Passwords settings (key icon) and find the Offer to Save Password then look for its corresponding toggle switch.

Simply click on the toggle to turn it off.

For Android and iOS Mobile Devices

When you log into a website using Chrome on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, you might see a Save Password Pop-up. To turn this off, open Chrome settings.

For Android, you can tap the three-dot menu at the top right corner of your screen.

For iOS devices, tap on the three-dot menu at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Choose Settings then scroll through Passwords.

Look for the Save Passwords option and tap on the toggle switch next to it to turn it off.

After that, you’re done. No more annoying “Save Password?” pop-ups.