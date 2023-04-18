How to Use ChatGPT Without Your Phone Number

ChatGPT is a sophisticated chatbot developed utilizing OpenAI’s groundbreaking GPT-3/GPT-4 technology, which employs extensive language models to facilitate a deep understanding of human dialogues and generate insightful responses accordingly. To access and use ChatGPT’s remarkable capabilities, users are typically required to provide their phone number for a verification process.

Important: You can’t use ChatGPT without a phone number, but you can use a private generated number.

Using a private number with ChatGPT

Utilizing a private number is an effective method for concealing a user’s identity, as it eliminates the need to disclose any personal information when registering for services such as ChatGPT. This approach enables users to maintain their privacy while engaging with the platform.

Additionally, it is worth noting that some users may feel uncertain about the platform’s security, particularly given that it remains in a research-oriented and feedback-gathering stage of development. Therefore, opting for a private number can be prudent, as it offers extra safety and peace of mind while using the service.

Another common concern that might arise is the question of whether fraudsters could potentially exploit one’s phone number for malicious purposes. Unfortunately, the answer is yes; phone numbers can be misused, particularly in a data breach resulting from a hacking attempt. Users can mitigate this risk by employing a private number and safeguarding their personal information from threats.

Are there any risks of using a phone number with ChatGPT?

While employing a private number during the ChatGPT account registration process offers certain advantages, it is essential to consider the potential risks associated with this approach. Some of these risks include:

Account Compromise: If the private number you used for registration becomes exposed or falls victim to hacking, your ChatGPT account may also be compromised, allowing unauthorized access by the intruder. Account Recovery Challenges: Should the private number be retracted or deactivated, it might become nearly impossible to recover your ChatGPT account. Proving your identity and reclaiming the account under such circumstances can prove to be a daunting task. Identity Verification Issues: Relying on a private number can hinder ChatGPT’s ability to accurately verify the account owner, which may result in difficulties regarding account management and support. Potential Account Suspension: During security sweeps or checks, your ChatGPT account may be flagged as suspicious due to using a private number. This could lead to the temporary or permanent suspension of your account.

In conclusion, while using a private number can offer privacy benefits, it is crucial to weigh these advantages against the potential risks and challenges that may arise to make an informed decision about whether or not to proceed with this approach.

How to use ChatGPT without a phone number

Go to ChatGPT’s official site Sign-up for using ChatGPT by using the Getting Started option

3. Use a SMS service like Dingtone or Text Me and get a phone number

4. Use the given phone number when you signup

5. Confirm your account via the SMS received

6. Enjoy ChatGPT!