How to Use Google Spell Check for Everything You Type on Chrome

Do you often have typos or frequently check on Google for a spelling of a word? You can actually let Google spell check everything you type on your Chrome web browser through the Enhanced Spell check feature.

Before setting it up, you should know that turning the Enhanced Spell Check on Chrome means you are authorizing Google to automatically take what you type into their server to process it. This might raise privacy risks for some, but if you feel safe about it, you can go ahead and use the feature to your advantage.

How to Use Google Spell Check in Chrome

Whether you’re using Windows 10, Mac, Chrome OS, or Linux on your PC, simply open your Google Chrome Browser then click on the three-dot menu on the top-right corner of your screen.

From the drop-down menu, choose Settings. For Mac, you can also press Cmd+Comma (,) or for Windows, press Alt+E to open the Chrome Browser Settings.

Afterwards, on the Setting’s side bar, choose Advanced then select Languages from the dropdown menu.

Go to Spell Check and look for the toggle button for Enhanced Spell Check. Click on it to activate the spell checker when you’re using chrome.

Take note that this setting cannot override websites like Microsoft Word’s online editor’s proprietary spell check. The Enhanced Spell Check option is also currently not available for Google Chrome on Android devices and iPhone.

Should you need more functionality when it comes to spelling checkers, you can also consider third-party Chrome extensions.