How to Use Memoji During a FaceTime Call

Did you know that you can use Memojis to be your face as you talk with friends via FaceTime?With iOS 12 and later versions (as well as for iPad OS), users can now create a personalized Memoji that suits their mood or looks like them to send it via Message, Facetime, or Whatsapp.

How to use animated Memoji for FaceTime calls

First, open the FaceTime app and make a call. Once the call starts, tap the Effects button, the one with the star icon.

Then from the selection of effects, choose the Memoji option.

Next, choose the Memoji that you want to use during the call. Your face on the screen will then be replaced by your custom Memoji. It can adapt as you move your head, speak or change facial expressions.

If you can’t express enough, you can also add stickers on top of your Memoji. Just tap the Effects button again, choose the Memoji Stickers option and select a sticker you want to add.

If you want to remove the Memoji, just tap on the X button.

Take note that his feature can only be used by iPhone and IPad with the compatible IOS. You can check here to see if your device is capable.

Creating Memoji and stickers

If you don’t have your own Memoji to use during FaceTime yet, here’s how to create one:

Just open the Message app then tap the Compose button. Afterward, tap the Memoji button and swipe right to find the plus sign for adding new custom Memojis.

This is where you can artistic with how you want your Memoji to look like. You can choose from different features to style your very own emoji and once you’re okay with what you crated, tap Done and you’re good to go.

The Memoji you create will automatically become a sticker pack. You can find it all on the Memoji Stickers button.

Edit or delete your Memojis

Should you want to change a Memoji you created you can also edit the features, duplicate an existing Memoji with new features, or delete a Memoji through the same method as creating one.

Open the Message app, compose a new message and tap the Memoji button. Afterwards, choose the Memoji you want to configure and then tap the More button, or the icon with three little dots in it. From there, you can choose Edit, Duplicate, or Delete.

To synch created custom Memojis across all your compatible Apple devices, you’ll need your Apple ID to have its two-factor authentication enabled and you have to be signed in to iCloud with the same Apple ID on all your devices. You also need to turn on your iCloud Drive.