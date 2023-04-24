Leaked Pixel Fold footage emerges, showing the new Google Pixel folding design

The highly anticipated Google Pixel Fold has finally made an appearance, albeit unofficially, through a leak shared on Twitter. This glimpse is believed to be the first visual insight into the device.

A reputed Twitter user, @Za_Raczke, recently leaked what appears to be a prototype of the upcoming Google Pixel Fold. The individual shared a brief 6-second video showcasing the folding mechanism of the device. However, aside from this demonstration, the video did not reveal any additional information regarding Google’s forthcoming smartphone.

The leaked video seemingly confirms recent speculations surrounding the Google Pixel Fold, particularly its resemblance to the Oppo Find N2. As per recent rumors, the device is anticipated to feature a 7.6-inch primary screen and a 5.8-inch cover display. Google is expected to utilize OLED panels for both displays, offering a 120Hz refresh rate for enhanced visual performance. The rumored dimensions of the device are 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm, with an additional 8.3mm thickness to accommodate the rear camera bump. Furthermore, the advanced Tensor G2 chipset is expected to power the Google Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Fold leaks were true

OnLeaks

The initial renders of the Google Pixel Fold presented by OnLeaks suggested a design closely resembling the Pixel 7 series, particularly with its camera setup. The device appears to mirror the Pixel 7 Pro’s three-camera configuration. However, the video leaked by Kuba did not provide a clear view of the camera, leaving this design aspect unconfirmed.

As anticipation builds, the Google Pixel Fold is projected to be officially released in May 2023. With only a few weeks remaining before the device’s anticipated launch, eager fans and tech enthusiasts eagerly await further details and the opportunity to experience Google’s innovative foldable smartphone.