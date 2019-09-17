Manga style RPG Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac has just been released for mobile

Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac is a popular RPG based on the anime of the same name. It’s proven to be a popular title over in Asia so now it’s made its way over to other territories.

The game will be based on the original manga that was created by Masami Kurumada. It follows a group of warriors called Saints who fight to protect the Goddess Athena from the Olympian Gods.

Developers Tencent and YOOZOO games are committed to reproducing Kurmada’s work as accurately as they can in 3D. As you progress through the game you’ll see everything you remember from the anime, whether that’s Elysion or the Wailing Wall.





There are over 100 characters here too that you’ll be able to create a team with including Andromeda Shun and the Specters. It’s an impressive number for sure and each will have different abilities for you to get to grips with. Once you’ve assembled your team you’ll then use them in battles where formation and synergy will be the key to victory.

Of course, you’ll also be able to battles other players online too. One of these game modes will be called Galactic Duels where you will fight for the Gold Cloth. A cool addition to this mode will be a pick and ban phase. This is a feature you’ll mostly see in Esports where you can try to get a tactical advantage by banning certain characters you feel weaker against.

You can relive the Saint Seiya manga now on the App Store and Google Play.