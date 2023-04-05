Top 10 Most Expensive Roblox Items

Roblox is an online gaming platform and game creation system developed by Roblox Corporation. It enables users to design and play games, allowing them to enjoy games created by fellow users.

Roblox is a free-to-play platform offering in-game purchases through its virtual currency, Robux. As of August 2020, the platform boasted over 164 million monthly active users, encompassing over half of all American children under 16.

The Roblox item catalog is renowned for its vast array of unique and stylish avatar accessories. As the game’s popularity has surged over time, so have the prices of items in the shop. Certain limited items have become highly coveted by Roblox enthusiasts, leading them to spend substantial amounts of Robux on securing these rare additions to their collections.

The most expensive items found in Roblox

10. Eccentric Shop Teacher (R$576,204 – 7,202 USD)

The most budget-friendly item on this list is none other than the “Eccentric Shop Teacher.” Launched in May 2010, 10 copies were made available exclusively for the “Superheroes School Building Contest” winners. To secure this prize, contestants had to create their own Roblox world brimming with hidden treasures. Players would explore these worlds, uncover the concealed riches, and cast their votes for the most captivating map. Those fortunate enough to accumulate over 1,900 points would receive this sought-after item. Despite the original 10 copies distributed, only 3 are available today!

9. Lord of the Federation (R$1,277,922 – 15,974 USD)

Debuting in March 2012, this item was introduced by Roblox directly into the avatar shop, accompanied by a staggering 250,000 Robux price tag.

Belonging to the Federation series, this collection primarily features exorbitantly priced, space-themed hats. Most items in the series bear regal titles, such as Lord and Viscount (indeed, Viscount of the Federation is part of the same lineup).

The Lord of the Federation holds a value exceeding $3,000 in real currency.

8. Purple Sparkle Time Fedora (R$4,703,820 – 58,797 USD)

The Purple Sparkle Time Fedora is a limited-edition hat that was re-textured by Pieperson50 at the Roblox Corporation headquarters and made available in the avatar shop by Roblox on October 3, 2011. With only 100 copies in stock, it could be acquired for 10,000 Robux. This fedora is the second hat in the Sparkle Time Fedora series.

7. Blackvalk (R$5,300,147 – 66,251 USD)

The Blackvalk is a limited hat released in the avatar shop by Roblox on August 4, 2013. Belonging to the Valkyrie series, it was initially available for purchase at a price of 1,000,000 Tickets before going off-sale[1]. Subsequently, it transitioned into a limited item. As of November 2, 2022, there are 266 total copies in existence, with 187 of them either hidden or deleted.

6. Domino Crown (R$5,726,071 – 71,575 USD)

The Domino Crown is a hat released in the avatar shop by Roblox on June 5, 2007. It was obtainable as a prize in the Domino Rally Building Contest, with only 13 crowns awarded.. The hat became a limited item on July 29, 2010, and is a part of the Domino Crown series.

5. Orange Sparkle Time Fedora (R$6,969,690 – 87,121 USD)

The “Orange Sparkle Time Fedora” is the priciest item in the Sparkle Time Fedora series. Released in February 2015 with a limited stock of 100 copies, it is the seventh of the 11 hats in the series to date. BuildIntoGames, the creator of the popular experience “Pet Simulator X,” owns 19 of these exclusive items, accounting for nearly 20% of the original quantity released.

4. Dominus Pittacium (R$7,028,998 – 87,862 USD)

Ranking as the most affordable Dominus item on this list, the “Dominus Pittacium” debuted in March 2016 at the cost of 5,000,000 Tickets. On sale for just 30 days, it attained “Limited” status in July 2022. Unique among Dominus items, the “Dominus Pittacium” was the only one purchasable with Tickets, while others required Robux. Its release commemorated the end of Tickets on Roblox in 2016.

3. Dominus Empyreus (R$13,577,229 – 169,715 USD)

The “Dominus Empyreus” is the first item in the Dominus hat series, released on January 24, 2010, for 13,337 Robux. Out of the original 26 copies sold, only 9 are known to exist today still. Once the most valuable item on Roblox, it retains the record for the highest legal sale in Roblox history, fetching an astounding 69 million Robux in June 2022. If you’re looking to acquire this item now, the lowest price on the market sits at a staggering 400,000,000 Robux.

2. Dominus Astra (R$14,321,557 – 179,019 USD)

The “Dominus Astra” holds the title of the second most expensive item on this list, with a recent sale price of R$14,321,557. As the seventh addition to the Dominus hat series, it was released on June 23, 2014, for a price of 75,000 Robux. Despite the high price tag, all 26 copies were snapped up in a mere 7 seconds after release. Today, only 11 of the original 26 copies are still in existence.

1. Dominus Frigidus (R$28,059,680 – 350,746 USD)

The “Dominus Frigidus” takes the crown as the most expensive item on Roblox to date. Launched in March 2011, it was initially sold for 39,000 Robux with 26 copies up for grabs. Out of those 26, a mere 6 remain available, with the lowest-priced one listed at 333 million Robux. The “Dominus Frigidus” also holds the record for the biggest limited purchase in Roblox history, as user mr_beanGuy acquired it for a staggering 200 million Robux in December 2022.

Keep in mind that the listed prices are calculated averages based on recent sales. The list and its prices were made by consulting the popular Rolimon’s Roblox Community website. Also, to convert the Robux into USD, 1000 Robux cost roughly 12.50 USD.