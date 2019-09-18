What iPhone model is this?

Most iPhone owners know what model they own but knowing the exact model is useful in different scenarios such as shopping for accessories, providing information to Apple support if needed or simply, if you want to buy an iPhone from somebody else, with the number of scams out there, it’s pretty essential to see what model are you holding.

Finding the iPhone model is an easy endeavor, all you have to do is have access to the iPhone. First, go to the Settings application. If you can’t find it on the screen, use the iPhone’s spotlight feature or slide the screen right and use the search function there by typing Settings.

After tapping on Settings, scroll down the menu until you get to the General option, tap on that as well.

Once you enter the General menu, tap on About, which is first in the list.

Now you’ll be able to see the exact iPhone model name, number, software version and serial number which may be useful if you need support for the phone. Keep in mind that the same applies to an iPad, when it comes to finding these details.

As you can see, it’s very easy to find your iPhone model and other related information in the About menu. If you find a cheap iPhone and you want to buy it, be sure you check the info. Also, stolen iPhones can be found using the serial number, so if you want to see if your phone is legit, use one of the many tools online.