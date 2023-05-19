What’s New in Apple’s Latest Release of iOS 16.5

Apple has now launched iOS 16.5 to its entire user base. This latest update introduces a few new features and improvements. Notably, it includes a vibrant, fresh Pride Celebration wallpaper designed to uplift and add a pop of color to your screen. In addition to that, there have also been a series of tweaks made to Apple News to enhance your news-reading experience, such as the Sports Tab. And that’s not all – more updates and changes are embedded in this release, making iOS 16.5 a substantial step forward for all users.

New in iOS 16.5

Sports Tab in Apple News

In an exciting development for sports enthusiasts, Apple has incorporated a specific ‘Sports’ tab within Apple News. This new addition aims to serve as a one-stop hub for sports-related. Whether you’re interested in catching up on the latest stories, keeping track of scores, understanding current standings, or seeking other sports data, this tab has you covered.

Apple News users can now tailor their sports news experience to their preferences. You can choose your favorite teams and leagues, and the platform will generate a personalized feed of news based on your selections. This way, you’re constantly updated with the sports that interest you the most.

Pride Collection Wallpaper

Complementing the release of the 2023 Pride Apple Watch Band and its accompanying watch face, Apple has also thoughtfully crafted a special Pride Celebration Lock Screen. This vibrant and inspirational design serves as a symbol of celebration and unity for the Pride movement. You can access and activate this distinctive lock screen upon installing iOS 16.5.

It’s a beautiful way to make your device a little more personal and a vibrant affirmation of support for Pride.

Bug Fixes

Among the fixes highlighted in the official change log, one, in particular, comes as a welcome relief. It pertains to an issue with Screen Time settings that users have been struggling with. The problem, which involved these settings either resetting unexpectedly or not properly synchronizing across various devices, has now been addressed and resolved. This fix ensures a more seamless and consistent user experience when using Screen Time across different devices.

Other bug fixes

It deals with a problem where the Spotlight feature could freeze or stop responding. This fix ensures that users can rely on Spotlight to quickly and efficiently search for items on their devices without interruptions. The update also addresses a concern where Podcasts, when accessed through CarPlay, were not properly loading content. With this issue now rectified, users can expect a smoother, more reliable experience when enjoying their favorite podcasts on the go. Lastly, it fixes an issue with Screen Time settings, which were previously prone to resetting unexpectedly or failing to synchronize across different devices. This solution ensures a seamless experience when monitoring and managing Screen Time settings across all devices.

Security Fixes

Per Apple’s official security support documents, the recently launched updates, namely iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5, offer solutions to many vulnerabilities. Among these, three security weaknesses stood out as they were actively exploited.

Before the release of these updates, two of the exploited security flaws were addressed in the iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 Rapid Security Response releases. Therefore, if you were using the ‘a’ version of iOS 16.4.1, these two issues would have already been dealt with.

However, despite the previous updates, the third vulnerability remained active and continued to be a potential security concern. The good news is that this particular issue has been tackled in the new iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates. Users can secure their devices against this active vulnerability by installing this latest update.