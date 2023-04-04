What’s the consensus around ChatGPT in Office 365?

Microsoft recently announced that its Office 365 apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, will soon integrate the highly anticipated ChatGPT technology. Known as Microsoft 365 Copilot, this new addition is not simply a matter of slapping ChatGPT into the existing ecosystem. Rather, it involves AI-powered large language models (LLMs) trained on vast amounts of data to boost user productivity.

This exciting new technology promises to streamline your work in numerous ways, allowing you to summarize lengthy email threads in Outlook, effortlessly organize PowerPoint presentations, simplify Excel data, and easily draft documents in Word. The possibilities for increased productivity are endless with Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Today marks the next major step in the evolution of how we interact with computing, which will fundamentally change the way we work and unlock a new wave of productivity growth … With our new copilot for work, we’re giving people more agency and making technology more accessible through the most universal interface — natural language. – Satya Nadella, CEO Microsoft

The latest iteration of this software boasts a powerful multi-modal model that far surpasses its predecessor, GPT-3. Not only can it process text, but it’s also equipped to handle sound and image input, making it more versatile than ever before. With this cutting-edge technology at your fingertips, you can snap a picture of your fridge and ask the bot to generate a menu. The possibilities are endless!

There are no official words from Microsoft of when this feature will roll out, but we suspect this will be added in the latest major iteration.

The unveiling of GPT-4 marks a pivotal moment in the widespread adoption of AI technology, and its integration with Microsoft 365 apps represents just the tip of the iceberg. In its first month alone, ChatGPT – powered by OpenAI – amassed over 100 million active users, but with the backing of a tech giant like Microsoft, the potential for expansion is even greater. We’re witnessing a new era of intelligent computing that’s poised to revolutionize the way we work and communicate, and the future looks brighter than ever before.

The AI war is just getting heated and we can’t wait to see what else is in store for the future of big apps, which will definitely include ChatGPT (or other AI) with their platforms.