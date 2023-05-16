WhatsApp Adds Lock Feature for Your Chats

The renowned messaging application, WhatsApp, has unveiled an innovative security feature, “Chat Lock”. This exciting update was announced this Monday. Its primary purpose is to offer an extra layer of protection, ensuring your personal and private conversations remain confidential on the platform. This development enhances the overall user experience, providing a safer and more secure environment for your most sensitive discussions on the social messaging service.

When you decide to lock a chat, the specific conversation is meticulously removed from the general inbox. It is then securely placed within a unique, separate folder. The only way to gain access to this specific folder is through using your device’s password or a biometric verification method, such as fingerprint recognition or Face ID. In addition, the new feature automatically conceals the contents of your locked conversation in any notifications you receive. This means that any message from this particular chat will remain hidden.

It seems that Meta is committed to privacy and security, as they state in the recently published blog post:

Our passion is to find new ways to help keep your messages private and secure. Today, we’re excited to bring to you a new feature we’re calling Chat Lock, which lets you protect your most intimate conversations behind one more layer of security.

How to lock a chat on WhatsApp

It’s pretty simple to lock your conversations on WhatsApp:

Open WhatsApp on your phone Tap the conversation you want to be locked (that includes group chats as well) Select Lock

How to view locked chats on WhatsApp?

To view the locked chats on WhatsApp, follow these simple steps:

Pull down your chat inbox Enter your pass or authentication method. The Locked chats folder will appear

Meta, announced that the Chat Lock feature is currently being deployed. In their commitment to continuous improvement, they plan to introduce a series of enhancements to this feature in the forthcoming months. These updates will include the ability to set different passwords for individual chats, providing another layer of customized security. Furthermore, they’re also looking to extend this feature to companion devices such as your smartwatch.