Street Fighter 6 is getting an open beta in late May

Capcom has exciting news for all the Street Fighter fans out there! Before its official release, they have decided to host an open beta for the highly anticipated Street Fighter 6. This opportunity for players to experience the game firsthand will be available from May 19th to May 21st. The open beta will be accessible across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

If you’re eager to participate in the open beta and immerse yourself in the world of Street Fighter 6, you’ll need to follow a few simple steps. First, create a Capcom ID if you haven’t already, and then link it to your gaming platform of choice. It’s a good idea to complete this process as soon as possible because there’s a high likelihood that many other gamers will be doing the same. By registering early, you can avoid potential delays caused by the initial influx of enthusiastic participants.

During the open beta, players will have access to the same content that was included in the second closed beta test. This means you’ll be able to experience avatar creation and character creation, although you can only create one character. There will also be various match types to choose from, such as ranked matches, casual matches, and battle hub matches. In addition, you can use the training mode and explore the game center, among other exciting features.

The open beta will feature eight playable characters, allowing you to try out a diverse cast. You can choose from Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken as you dive into the action.

As an added bonus, cross-platform play will be supported during the open beta, along with special commentary features and other engaging elements. If you’re ready to link your Capcom ID, go and pre-register for the open beta access.

Seeing as there won’t be any delays, Street Fighter 6 will officially launch on June 2.