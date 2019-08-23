Music streaming apps like Spotify, Google Play Music, Pandora, or Apple Music seem to be the current trend these days. However, some of us still rely on our own music collection which is why music player apps are still necessary.

If you need an app that can stream music and also play your local media collection than you should definitely give Google Play Music a try.

10 Best music player apps for Android

Nevertheless, if you simply need a reliable music player, better than the stock app your phone came with, check out our collection of best music player apps for Android!

Don’t miss: 4 Excellent and free music download apps for Android

BlackPlayer

BlackPlayer is a minimalistic and friendly music player that has a tab-based layout in which you can customize the tabs and use just the ones you need.

The app provides support for most popular music file formats and also bundles an equalizer, scrobbling, themes, various widgets and an ID3 tag editor.

There are no ads displayed, not even in the free version although the premium edition does offer a lot more features.

Download BlackPlayer

AIMP

AIMP is a feature-rich music app with support for all the essential audio file formats including MP3, MP4, and FLAC among others.

The player provides theming and a robust selection of customization options. The interface is clean and modern adhering to the Material Design guidelines.

Don’t miss: Set a different ringtone for each SIM on Android

On top of that, AIMP has an excellent equalizer, volume normalization, and HTTP live streaming. If you like the mobile version you should know there’s also a desktop app available.

Download AIMP

MediaMonkey

MediaMonkey has a laundry list of features so it’s not exactly a lightweight app but if you’re looking for an alternative that packs everything under the sun, this one’s definitely among the top options.

MediaMonkey bundles various organizational features for your media files, including audiobooks and podcasts, as well as sorting options.

There are also basic options such as the equalizer but when it comes to usefulness, the app’s ability to sync music between your PC and phone via WiFi is likely the best feature provided by MediaMonkey.

Download MediaMonkey

jetAudio HD

jetAudio has been among the best music player apps for Android for quite a while, probably because of its balanced collection of features.

This app is easy to use and packs all the necessary features without being too cluttered. jetAudio HD includes several audio enhancements which you can use as plugins, an equalizer with 32 presets, MIDI playback, a tag editor and more.

It’s also worth mentioning the free and paid versions have the same features although the premium app will provide themes and an ad-free experience.

Download jetAudio HD

Neutron Music Player

Neutron Music Player is a lesser known music app but an excellent one nonetheless. This music player comes with a 32/64-bit audio rendering engine to make your music crystal clear.

Don’t miss: How to save YouTube videos to your iPhone’s camera roll

There are also other features such as support for unique file formats like FLAC and MPC, an equalizer and various other functions audiophiles will enjoy. This isn’t a free app but the satisfaction level is very high among its users.

Download Neutron Music Player

PlayerPro Music Player

PlayerPro Music Player is another music app not getting the reconigition it deserves.

The interface looks great and can be customized using various downloadable skins. There’s also a unique ten band equalizer, video playback support, audio effects, support for Chromecast and Android Auto, widgets, Hi-Fi music support and more.

The app costs $4.99 but there is a free trial that can help you decide if it’s worth the money or not.

Download PlayerPro Music Player

Musicolet Music Player

Musicolet is an interesting music player app. It’s lightweight and has some less common features such as multiple queues, support for embedded lyrics, and folder browsing.

It also packs an equalizer, widgets and a tag editor but more importantly it’s 100% free and doesn’t connect to the Internet so there are no ads either.

Download Musicolet Music Player

Poweramp Music Player

Poweramp has been around for quite some time and has evolved into one of the best music players for Android.

The app has a polished interface which can be customized with themes you can download from the Play Store and numerous playback features such as crossfade and gapless playback.

Poweramp also provides support for various types of playlists, and features widgets tag editing and several customization options.

Download Poweramp Music Player

Phonograph

Phonograph is a young music player app that’s lightweight and user-friendly. The classic Material Design interface is fast and there’s also a basic theme editor for visual customization.

Furthermore, the app features a home screen widget, a tag editor, integration with Last.fm, as well as various playlist and navigation features.

If you need a simple music player that’s focused on providing an intuitive music listening experience you should definitely give Phonograph a try especially since it’s also free.

Download Phonograph

Pulsar Music Player

Pulsar has a rightful place among the best music player apps for Android. Among its features you will find smart playlists, a gorgeous Material Design layout, tag editing, a sleep timer, gapless playback, Chromecast support and Last.fm integration.

It may not be as feature-rich as other mobile music players but it’s perfect if you need a good looking, lightweight app and it also has Android Auto support.

Download Pulsar Music Player