Top 8 Best VPN Services for 2020

Virtual Private Network or VPN is a piece of software widely used to easily set your device’s connectivity to appear as if it is in another location. Basically, you’ll connecto to a remote server that will handle your internet traffic. This is a security measure that is even applied by companies to secure their connectivity, network, and data.

But other than that, individual users have been utilizing VPN software to securely access websites restricted in their area or current connectivity.

As users discover the benefits of VPN further, more and more VPN services are arising in the market and it seems that you can never run out of choices. But what are the best VPN services that you can really trust?

What’s the best VPN in 2020?

Nord VPN

For fast and easy access, NordVPN is a very powerful and handy VPN service. NordVPN is also one of the best VPN services, ranked as such for a long time by many users. You can simply click on the Quick Connect button and they are good to go, without having to go deeper in its settings. You can connect a maximum of 6 devices in a single subscription account.

It has a desktop application for Windows, macOS, and Linux as well as mobile apps for Android and iOS. In addition, Nord VPN also has an application for Android TV and a manual set up for routers and other devices.

Nord VPN has 5,200+ fast servers within 80+ server locations scattered across 59 countries with a propriety NordLynx protocol that gives a revolutionary speed and an advanced CyberSec technology for your security. You can also download the NordVPN app from our downloads section.

If you need unrestricted access to Netflix, social media platforms and other services, with a strong emphasis on privacy and speed, NordVPN is one of the best VPN services on the market.

Nord VPN Subscription Plans

3 years $3.49/mth

1 year $6.99/mth

1 month $11.95

>> Get NordVPN 2-year plan with 68% off (€3.30/mo)<<

Express VPN

Currently ranked as one of the best VPN by most users and pros, ExpressVPN has been tested to perform with impressive speed, impeccable privacy, and security features with efficient unblocking function.

ExpressVPN offers unrestricted access to a lot of sites, including social media, music, and video streaming sites like Netflix.

Hiding the user’s IP address and encrypting the network data for security, ExpressVPN offers access to more than 3,000 servers in 160 locations across 94 countries worldwide.

Users can easily set up ExpressVPN in about 4 minutes and it works with Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, routers, and more making it a great all-around VPN service.

ExpressVPN Subscription Plans

12 months $6.67/mth

6 months $9.99/mth

1 month $12.95

>> Try ExpressVPN and save 35% with 1-year subscription <<

SurfShark VPN

SurfShark VPN has a simple interface but when it comes to encryption, security, access, it can come close to be one of the best VPN services.

It is equipped with OpenVPN UDP and TCP, IKEv2 security protocols, and AES-256 encryption along with features such as a killswitch that disables the internet connection right away the VPN fails to hide the user’s network details. It allows unlimited device connections so you can maximize your subscription and it also supports P2P for seamless torrents.

SurfShark VPN has more than 1700 servers across 100+ locations in 63 different counties. Compared to ExpressVPN, SurfShark is also much cheaper.

SurfShark Plans:

24 months $1.99/mth

12 months $5.99/mth

1 month $11.95



Cyberghost

Cyberghost is another popular VPN which is applauded for its ease of use, configurability, as well as its power as a VPN service itself.

Covering 6,200+ servers in 110+ locations across 89 countries, Cyberghost can quickly allow users to bypass geo-restrictions for unlimited website access as well as music and video streaming.

It also ensures digital anonymity and can simultaneously power up to 7 devices with a fast, smooth, and secured network connection.

Cyberghost provides a very functional task-based app for unblocking websites, where you can select a service like Netflix, Youtube, etc, and it will automatically redirect you to the best server for that service. As a plus, it can also block ads, trackers, and malware.

Cyberghost Subscription Plans

1 Year $2.75/mth

6 months $7.99/mth

1 month $12.99

IPVanish

Another promising contender is IPVanish, which delivers fast, unrestricted internet access with no traffic-logs and complete online freedom and protection.

IPVAnish gives access to 40,000+ shared IPs and 1,500+ anonymous servers in 75+ locations across 50+ countries. It also has strong encryption, that can keep network hackers, ISPs, and advertisers out of your connection even when you are accessing a public free WIFI.

When you avail of an IPVanish plan, you can use the service with an unlimited number of devices. You will also get access to SugarSync® secure cloud storage for secure file management and encrypted data backup for your devices.

IPVanish Subscription Plans

1 year $5.20/mth

Quarterly $7.20/mth

1 month $8.00/mth

>> Try out IPVanish <<

ProtonVPN

Swiss-based ProtonVPN comes in with some unique features that set it apart from other VPN services available nowadays.

It offers maximum security and privacy, with no-logs policy and supporting only IKEv2 and OpenVPN with advanced encryption technology. Plus, it benefits from being based in Switzerland which has one of the strongest privacy laws in the world today.

ProtonVPN also has additional features that you might find useful like Bitcoin support, an attractive yet easy-to-use interface that can be great for beginners or casual users, functional configuration options, and more. A single subscription can allow you to use ProtonVPN for 5 devices at maximum.

With about 1,000+ servers located in 50+ areas in 50 countries, it might be a bit limited when it comes to accessibility but if security is your top priority, ProtonVPN can be a trustworthy provider that you might want to check out.

You can also download the ProtonVPN PC app from our downloads section.

ProtonVPN Subscription Plans

Basic $4/month

Plus $8/month

Visionary $24/month

>> Save up 20% with a 1-year plan for ProtonVPN <<

Hotspot Shield

Hotspot Shield can be very notable when it comes to speed and, right of the bat, it can be great for gaming and streaming. This is because of its propriety Catapult Hydra protocol that simply delivers excellent speed.

You can get Hotspot Shield Basic for free, and though it can be a pretty decent and secure VPN, the Premium version also pays off. You can get access to some 3,200+ servers from more than 80 countries, with all the ads blocked on as many as 5 devices in a single HotSpot shield Subscription.

However, Hotspot Shield might fall short on some additional features here and there but if you are after good speed at a good price, HotSpot Shield can be a good option.

You can download Hotstpot Shield directly from BytesIn.

Hotspot Shield Premium Subscription Plans

1 year $7.99/month

1 month $12.99/month

Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access is not the fastest or the greatest when it comes to features but it is decent enough to be considered as a reliable VPN service at an average price range.

It covers about 2,500+ servers in 65+ locations across 45+ countries, giving it somewhat of an edge compared to other VPN networks out there.

Along with providing unrestricted and uncensored access to the internet, Private Internet Access has considerably strong security encryption and has additional features that can be useful too like its automated protection for accessing public or unprotected Wifi and a killswitch for when the VPN fails and endanger your details to leak.

Private Internet Access Plans

2 years $2.69/month

1 year $3.33/month

1 month $9.95

Some of these providers offer free basic VPN services that you can try out. Otherwise, all of the VPN services on this list have a money-back guarantee ranging from 30 to 45 days where you can evaluate their services risk-free and can stop if you are not satisfied with what that you’re getting. Also, most VPN service providers offer plans that are much cheaper if you subscribe for a whole year instead of a monthly basis.

Both for individuals or organizations, VPN is a great investment. You just have to find those that are truly worth the money when it comes to accessibility, speed, and the security of your data along with some other features for accessing the complete internet safely and smoothly.