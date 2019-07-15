4 Best Instagram Repost Apps for Android and iOS

Instagram is arguable the most popular social network right now, bypassing Facebook in many aspects. However, Instagram is far from perfect and one of the options that had users complaining over the past years is the ability to repost pictures or videos from other Instagram accounts. While this isn’t possible (yet) with the native app, there are a lot of 3rd party apps that allow us to do just that. Let’s see what we consider are the best instagram repost apps for both Android and iOS.

Repost via Instant

Repost via Instant allows you to easily repost photos and videos from Instragram while also giving credit to the original Instagrammer. The app will listen to your copied Instagram links and allow you to download the file locally. It works as a downloader and organizer mainly since it lets you sort the posts by albums, if you desire.

The app is free and but there’s also a paid version which costs $4.99. Most users however will find the free version sufficient for their daily needs.





Download Repost via Instant for Android or iOS

Repost for Instagram

Repost for Instagram is our favourite reposting app. It gives the user a very clean stylish interface and it has a built-in tutorial, to better understand its features. Similar to most other reposting apps, Repost for Instagram runs a listener service in the background which allows you to copy the Instagram photo/video and redirect you to your app, where you can repost it. The app also has a history list with all the Instagram links you copied, making it handy if you want to revisit some old links that you haven’t reposted.

Repost for Instagram comes with a free version and a paid version. The free version will add a watermark with the author’s username as well as “annoy” you with some ads from time to time. If you want to remove the watermark, the Pro version costs $4.99 and it gets rid of all the adverts.





Download Repost for Instagram for Android and iOS.

Repost for Instagram – Regrann

Regrann is another easy-to-use repost app that comes with the usual features and some extras that you might like, such as the Repost Later option. Repost for Instagram allows you to copy an Instagram link and opens a pop-up window that gives you the options to Repost, Save or Repost Later.

What’s interesting about this app is that while it runs a listener service as other apps do, it allows you to enable/disable this option when you desire. Apps like Repost via Instant have a hard time closing the listener app which requires you to force stop them. Repost for Instagram – Regrann lets you copy the caption, lets you keep or remove the username watermark and provide you with the option to add a signature over the caption.





This app is currently free and can be downloaded for both Android and iOS.

InstaRepost (Android only)

InstaRepost is one of the oldest Instagram reposting apps and while it’s available only for Android, it gets constant praises from its community. The app offers the possibility to copy the Instagram links for reposting or download them directly. The most interesting feature however is its built-in editor that lets you edit the captured posts, add stickers, emojis, drawing or text over the original post.

Another cool feature of InstaRepost is that it lets you share the posts with your friends on other social networks such as Facebook, Whatsapp or Pinterest. Combine that with its fun editor and you’ll realise why the app is popular among Android users.

InstaRepost comes as a free version and as a paid-subscription service. While most users will be ok with the free version, the watermark, ads and the multiple reposts limitation will probably annoy you, if you’re a hardcore reposter.





Download InstaRepost for Android

It’s worth noting that the iOS versions differ from their Android counterparts mainly because iOS is stricter with app permissions and it doesn’t allow services such as listeners to run in the background. On the other side, Android users must be aware that additional background services will eat up more memory, which may be slowing down your device.