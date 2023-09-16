Best Jumping Games for iOS in 2023

Jumping games are a classic genre that has been around for decades, also called platformers. Platformer games are a genre of video games where the player controls a character that jumps and runs across platforms. These games typically aim to reach the end of the level by avoiding obstacles and completing challenges. They’re simple to learn but difficult to master, making them perfect for players of all skill levels. And with the advent of smartphones and tablets, jumping games have become more popular.

If you’re looking for the best jumping games for iOS, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll take a look at the top 10 jumping games on the App Store based on user ratings, reviews, and our own personal experience.

The Best iOS Jumping Games

Game Price Genre Features Super Mario Run $9.99 Platform Classic Mario gameplay with a twist: only one-handed controls Alto’s Odyssey $4.99 Endless runner Soar through the sand dunes and explore a stunning desert landscape Subway Surfers Free Endless runner Dodge trains, avoid obstacles, and collect coins as you race through the city Crossy Road Free Endless runner Cross the road, river, and train tracks without getting hit Geometry Dash $1.99 Rhythm platformer Tap to the beat to jump and fly through challenging obstacles Sonic the Hedgehog $2.99 Platformer Speed through Green Hill Zone and other classic Sonic levels Vector $2.99 Parkour platformer Flip, slide, and roll through the city as you escape from your pursuers Jetpack Joyride Free Endless runner Power up your jetpack and fly through a laboratory filled with hazards Flappy Happy Bird Free Arcade Tap to keep a bird flying through pipes without hitting them Super Bino Go 2 Free Platformer Collect coins, power-ups, and stars as you jump through challenging levels Happy Jump Free Arcade Tap to jump over obstacles and collect coins

Super Mario Run

Price: $9.99

Super Mario Run is a classic Mario platformer with a twist: only one-handed controls. This makes the game easy to pick up and play but difficult to master. The game features a variety of different levels, each with its own unique challenge. You’ll also need to collect coins and stars to complete each level and unlock new levels.

Super Mario Run is a great game for fans of Mario games, or just platformers in general. It’s easy to learn but difficult to master, and it’s sure to keep you entertained for hours on end.

Alto’s Odyssey

Price: $4.99

Alto’s Odyssey is a stunning endless runner that will take you on a journey through a beautiful desert landscape. The game features simple but effective controls, and a soothing soundtrack that will make you feel relaxed as you play.

You’ll need to control Alto as he snowboards through the desert, avoiding obstacles and collecting coins. The game features various weather conditions and day/night cycles, making the scenery even more beautiful.

Alto’s Odyssey is a great game for players of all ages. It’s relaxing to play, but it can also be challenging at times. If you’re looking for an endless, beautiful, fun runner, then Alto’s Odyssey is the perfect game for you.

Subway Surfers

Price: Free

Subway Surfers is a fast-paced endless runner that will have you dodging trains, jumping over obstacles, and collecting coins as you race through the city. The game is easy to learn but difficult to master, and it’s sure to keep you entertained for hours on end.

You’ll need to control Jake or one of his friends as they run through the city, avoiding the inspector and his dog. You can also collect power-ups to help you run faster and jump higher.

Subway Surfers is a great game for players of all ages. It’s free to play, but in-app purchases are available for those who want to unlock new characters and power-ups.

Crossy Road

Price: Free

Crossy Road is a simple but addictive arcade game where you have to cross the road, river, and train tracks without getting hit. The game features retro graphics and a catchy soundtrack, and it’s sure to appeal to gamers of all ages.

You’ll need to control a chicken as it crosses the road. You’ll need to tap the screen to make the chicken jump and avoid obstacles. The game is simple to learn but difficult to master, and it’s sure to keep you coming back for more.

Crossy Road is a great game for players of all ages. It’s free to play, but there are in-app purchases available for those who want to unlock new characters and power-ups.

Geometry Dash

Price: $1.99

Geometry Dash is a challenging rhythm platformer where you must tap to the beat to jump and fly through obstacles. The game features a variety of different levels, each with its own unique challenge.

You must control a cube as it jumps and flies through the levels. You’ll need to tap the screen to make the cube jump, and hold the screen to make it fly. The game is challenging, but it’s also very rewarding.

Geometry Dash is a great game for players of all ages. It’s challenging, but it’s also gratifying. If you’re looking for a jumping game that will test your reflexes, then Geometry Dash is perfect for you.

Vector

Price: $2.99

Vector is a parkour platformer game where you play as a free runner who is trying to escape from a totalitarian government. The game features stunning visuals and a fluid animation system. The controls are simple but challenging, and the game gets more difficult as you progress.

In Vector, you will need to use your parkour skills to navigate through the city and escape from your pursuers. You will need to flip, slide, and roll over obstacles, and use the environment to your advantage. The game features a variety of different levels, each with its own unique challenges.

Jetpack Joyride 2

Price: Free

Jetpack Joyride 2 is an endless runner game where you play as a scientist who has stolen a jetpack from a laboratory. The game aims to fly as far as possible while avoiding obstacles and collecting coins. The game features various power-ups and vehicles that can help you fly further.

In Jetpack Joyride, you will need to fly your jetpack through a laboratory filled with hazards. You must avoid obstacles such as missiles, lasers, and robots. You can also collect coins and power-ups to help you fly further. The game features a variety of different vehicles that you can unlock, each with its unique abilities.

Flappy Happy Bird

Price: Free

Flappy Happy Bird is a simple but addictive arcade game where you play as a bird who is trying to fly through pipes without hitting them. The game is notoriously difficult, but it’s also incredibly rewarding. It’s also a pretty old game but it seems it’s still popular amongst mobile gamers.

In Flappy Bird, you must tap the screen to make the bird fly. You will need to navigate the bird through a series of pipes without hitting them. The game is very difficult, but it’s also very rewarding.

Super Bino Go 2

Price: Free

Super Bino Go 2 is a classic platformer game where you play as a hero who is trying to rescue a princess from a dragon. The goal of the game is to jump through challenging levels while collecting coins, power-ups, and stars.

In Super Bino Go 2, you will need to use your platforming skills to navigate through challenging levels. You will need to jump over obstacles, defeat enemies, and collect coins and power-ups. The game features a variety of different levels, each with its unique challenges.

Happy Jump

Price: Free

Happy Jump is a simple but addictive arcade game where you play as a ball who is trying to jump over obstacles and collect coins. The game features a variety of different levels, each with its own unique challenge.

In Happy Jump, you will need to tap the screen to make the ball jump. You will need to navigate the ball over obstacles and collect coins. The game is very simple to learn, but it can be difficult to master.

Of course there are more great jumping games for iOS but as we mentioned earlier, we selected the most popular ones.