How to Destroy Your Enemies in Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is one of the largest online free mobile games around now. It comprises of many playable characters, maps, and game modes from the previous games of the series. It also has a battle royale mode that contains up to 100 players per game. Players can choose to play alone or as part of a team of two or four players.

With all these stats, it is easy to see that the game is really popular. Becoming an MVP at the end of each battle is really tough as you are competing with both players and bots. However, you do not have to remain at the bottom, with the help of the tips in this article you can make your way to the top and might just nab your first MVP.

These tips are divided into two categories; Tips on gameplay and tips on factors outside gameplay. In order to be able to dominate the competition, there are things you can tweak within the game settings that will better your chances in battle and there is also better hardware to use that will also improve your chances.

There are things to keep your focus on during gameplay that will see you win more than losing. The tips focus mainly on the multiplayer mode, but they will also see you through the battle royale mode.

Tips on How to Destroy the Competition in CoD Mobile

Max Out Performance

In gaming, there are few things that are more crucial than the frame rate. Console and PC games operate at higher frame rates than mobile games, which make for better smoothness in motion. Mobile smartphones are now trying to achieve this high frame rate, with new phones using refresh rates of 90+ fps.

Although Call of Duty Mobile does not support 90 fps, it aims for 60 fps. The game will not run at this speed all the time, it’s dependent on a lot of factors like SoC and throttling.

In the Call of Duty Mobile app, tap the settings gear close to the top of your screen. Go to “Audio and Graphics” and select “Very High” under frame rate for Android, for iOS select “High”. This allows the app to always aim for the highest frame rates and ensures that most sessions will run smoothly at 60 fps.

If the frame rate goes lower a lot, you should consider reducing the graphics quality. If visual features like “depth of field”, “realtime shadow” etc. are enabled, turn them off for a higher frame rate.

Clear all Background Activities

Nothing slows a system down like background activities. Just like PC gaming, having apps running in the background will limit the available RAM. To avoid any drops in frame rate and drops in graphics quality, you have to clear all apps in your phone’s multitasking view. On Android, use the “Clear All” button that’s at the end of the list.

Use a Strong Wifi Connection (5 GHz)

Call of Duty Mobile supports online multiplayer and therefore your data connection is crucial. While Wifi might not be available always, it is usually a much better connection than using mobile data. On a Wifi connection, latency is usually lower which means inputs are registered faster. You want there to be no delay when you tap on the “fire” button.

For Wifi connection, 5 GHz is the best frequency and it is available on Wifi 6 routers. Due to its high frequency, it is capable of higher speeds than the 2.4 GHz. However, it has a shorter range.

For the best experience, you can use a wired connection as this will remove any potential interference that might come with a wireless connection.

Customize Your On-Screen Buttons

Call of Duty Mobile comes with adjustable on-screen controls. All controls on your screen can be moved around and adjusted in size. They can even be adjusted in opacity, which will allow you to see more of the screen.

On the main screen of the game, tap on the gears icon near the top and select “Custom Layout” under the highlighted control scheme. This presents you with all your on-screen controls, even the ones that are needed for specific objects and objectives.

Tap on the button you want to modify, drag it to where you want it to be. In the menu, you use “Scale” to adjust its size and you use “Opacity” to adjust its transparency. A button can be hidden also by enabling the “hide button” option. Confirm when the changes have been made to your desire.

Move the controls to where suits you and where you most likely press and not what you see in others. Make buttons you press more, larger. And if you don’t use it, shrink it and move it away from your hand.

Use a Controller

In the gaming world, a keyboard and mouse enable the most precision and control. Next in the rankings are controllers and just beneath those are touch screen controls. At the time of this writing, Call of Duty Mobile does not have controller support, but it might soon be added. However, you can emulate and use a PS4 controller, here’s how to connect a PS4 controller to your Android phone.

With a controller, you get to see more of the screen because all on-screen buttons go away. You get more precision with physical buttons and you can use different levels of pressure to vary your rate of fire. And you will no longer press the wrong buttons.

Get a Gaming Phone

If you’re in the market for a new phone and you want to use Android, opt for a gaming phone. Gaming phones have specific targets and specs that are made for gamers. They usually have better cooling, higher refresh rate, higher RAM, and a gaming mode that eliminates distractions.

Use Headphones

In Call of Duty Mobile, being able to hear footsteps is a big advantage. Since other players don’t appear on the map except a UAV is active or they take a shot, hearing their footsteps near you can be the difference between another kill and early death. Phone speakers do not do a good job of helping you discern footsteps.

Always Reload After a Battle

When you engage an enemy and a battle ends (either you kill them or someone runs away), make sure to reload your gun immediately. You don’t want to jump into another battle with less than a full magazine.

Learn to Strafe

Strafing is moving sideways while you’re firing. Most new players standstill when engaging in battle. They make an easier target compared to when you move. You can move left and right, add a jump and duck too. The hard part is learning to shoot accurately while you do it, this comes with practice.

Learn the Battlefield

The game has five stages, and each has different layouts and vertical layers. Knowing the quickest way to each point can help avenge your death or give teammates help. Knowing where to go will always give you an advantage over someone unfamiliar with the map.

Practice

If you’re a beginner to the game, it might be a frustrating experience to play with more experienced players. This is why you need to practice.

Under “Multiplayer”, in the grey box at the bottom right-hand corner, you will see a prompt for various game modes. Select “Practice vs AI”, tap on “Confirm” and then “Start” on the main page. Here, you can practice strafing and learn the battlegrounds while playing with computer opponents.

Aim for Headshots

Most players aim for the largest part of their opponent’s body. But if you want to kill someone faster, aim for the head. Headshots do more damage than body shots and will increase how many battles you win.

In a battle, bring your sights higher and aim for their head. Each shot that connects will do more damage and allow you to win the fight. Make sure to combine this with strafing and cover.

Use the Aim Down Sights

Using your aim down sights (ADS) will improve your accuracy. Zoom and crosshairs help to hit your target more times. Use them around corners and aim for headshots.

Customize Your Weapon

Finding the best weapon for you will help in winning. For quick firer, you will want an extended magazine. Finding the gun that works for you and fits your playing style will help you win more battles. As a rule of thumb, SMGs are better in close quarters and have a fast rate of fire while ARs are better at medium ranges.

Take advantage of the Operator Skill

Midway through most games, you will have access to the operator skill (if it’s unlocked). This weapon is a unique one that you have access to for a short period.

Take advantage of them and use them at the right moment and they will see you win more battles.