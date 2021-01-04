10 Best Face Filter Mobile Apps for Perfect Selfies

Are you still struggling to get that perfect IG-worthy selfies using your phone? Here are some of the best mobile apps that can take your selfie game to the next level in just a single snap.

Facetune

Facetune has been around a long time and has proven its reliability when it comes to perfecting your selfie photos. With its most recent version, Facetune 2, makes polishing selfies easier.

It comes with a wide array of free beauty and color filters as well as tools to enhance your facial features. You can easily contour your jaws, enlarge your eyes. Polish your eyebrows and try on different hair colors. It also comes with more advanced editing features like light adjustments.

Facetune2 is available for Android and IOS.

Snapchat

Snapchat is a social media app that allows users to share stories and chat with friends and among its unique features are some fun selfie filters. The app’s selfie lenses and filters are regularly updated, giving users great options to take funny, pretty, and colorful pictures.

The app also enables users to create their own filters, share them with friends, and use filters created by fellow Snapchat users as well. You can get Snapchat for Android and IOS.

Retrica

Are you into the vintage and retro vibe? Retrica might be the perfect camera app for you. It offers almost 200 filters and effects that you can switch from and try before snapping a shot. It also offers easy-to-use tools for a quick fix, allowing users to add grain, blur, vignette, and other effects that give selfies that retro effect in a tap.

The app also allows you to combine pictures in a collage so you don’t have to choose which one to share. Retrica is available on Android and IOS.

YouCam Perfect

YouCam Perfect is built to beautify all your selfies in an instant. It has auto-beauty filters to enhance facial features and clear blemishes and wrinkles. You can easily smoothen your skin, whiten teeth, adjust face shape, and enhance eyes.

Other than filters, it also features effects, stickers, and frames that add a lot of fun to your selfies. You can get YouCam Perfect for Android and IOS.

AirBrush

Airbrush is a face filter app that enables you to adjust your features in real-time prior to taking pictures. You can use its editing tools to remove blemishes, correct teeth discoloration, brighten your eyes, and even tone your body among many other features.

It also has filters for toning your skin and adding a bit of natural make up in case you need a quick fix and have no time to glam up. Airbrush is available on Android and IOS.

Perfect365

Prefect365 works as a virtual make-up app that gives you beauty filters in an instant. It offers 20 makeup and beauty tools you can use to customize your personal style for your selfies. You can mix and match colors for eye shadows, liners, and lipsticks as well as fun and funky hairstyles and more.

The app also allows users to use presets created by expert artist partners. In a few taps, you can have that instant glam and glowing selfie-ready look, effortlessly. Perfect365 is available for Android and IOS devices.

VSCO

For selfies or even choosing mobile photography as a new hobby, VSCO is one of the trusty apps you can use to enhance your photos. It has preset filters as well as useful tools for enhancing photos including color, brightness, sharpness, exposure, temperature, and other adjustments.

VSCO offers 10 free adjustable presets and you can also purchase more from its library of more than 200 filters. VSCO works for Android and IOS devices.

Cymera

With its great and easy-to-use interface, Cymera makes capturing flawless selfies much easier. Its real-time beauty cam can be used to smoothen skin, corrects discolorations, and add stickers. You can also use its camera lenses to level up your selfies and make them more fun.

Cymera is available for Android and IOS.

A Color Story

A Color Story offers 400+ filters designed by pro photographers, ready for you to use. It also has some 20 editing tools that you can use for more advanced enhancements. it allows users to easily tweak and adjust colors to instantly make photos more aesthetic and artistic.

You can also create and save your own presets that you can easily use on your photos with a single tap. You can download A Color Story for Android and IOS devices.

Selfie City

With filters inspired by different cities across the world, Selfie City can give you fresh vibes with its unique effects and enhancement features. It has real-time beautification that lets you adjust the shape and tone of your skin.

It also offers fun AR effects, stickers, as well as smart, reshape, polaroid, fish-eye lens effects, and more. The SelfieCity app is available for Android and IOS.

There are plenty of camera and photo editing apps out there, and more will surely come out. Just choose what works best for your artistic style and which lets you express creatively and aesthetically. Don’t be afraid to try new and fun things out to get that perfect selfie every time.