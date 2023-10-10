Bandizip: The Ultrafast, Feature-Rich Archiver for Windows

Bandizip is a powerful software that offers a range of features designed to make file archiving more efficient and convenient. Known for its ultrafast processing speed, Bandizip is an excellent choice for handling large archives with many files, saving users significant time.

The software supports various compression formats, including ZIP, 7Z, ZIPX, TAR, and TGZ, and a wide range of decompression formats, making it a versatile tool for all your archiving needs.

One of the main reasons people should use Bandizip is its user-friendly interface, which allows for easy navigation and quick access to essential features. Additionally, Bandizip offers advanced functionality, such as password protection and file splitting, ensuring that your archived files remain secure and manageable. With its speed, versatility, and user-friendly design, Bandizip is an ideal solution for anyone looking to improve their file archiving experience.

Bandizip Features

Bandizip boasts a swift and simple archiving process, which makes it user-friendly. It supports vast file compression formats like ZIP, RAR, and 7Z, among others. One of its key advantages is the high-speed archiving feature that saves users time on compressing files.

The interface is designed to be easy to navigate, even for first-time users. Furthermore, a free version is available for those who want to test its functionality before committing.

Fast and easy archiving process

Bandizip revolutionizes how we handle large files with its fast and easy archiving process. Its standout feature, “High-speed Archiving,” smartly skips non-compressible files to ensure an ultrafast processing speed.

It’s convenient, reliable, and effortless. You will notice that Bandizip’s speedy archiving capability simplifies compression tasks, making it one of the better choices when it comes to handling archives.

Support for various file compression formats

Bandizip shines in its ability to handle the most popular file compression formats without issues. The application can compress and decompress ZIP, RAR, and 7Z files.

Ever dealt with large chunks of data that throw other compression tools off balance? With Bandizip, that worry becomes history. The tool supports the compression of expansive files larger than 4GB, which is uncommon in file archivers.

Its solid compression feature further improves the compression ratio when dealing with multiple similar files – another excellent feature of BandiZip.

User-friendly interface

Bandizip sports a user-friendly interface, making file archiving a simple act. The intuitive design allows for easy navigation and operation, even for those who may not be tech-savvy.

As a result of such accessibility and intuitiveness, Bandizip has gained popularity among many users worldwide.

Comes with a free version

Bandizip offers a free version that is full of convenient features. It’s compatible with Windows 11/10, making it accessible to most users. Even though it’s free, Bandizip doesn’t compromise on its file compression and extraction quality or speed.

With fast processing speeds, files are compressed and extracted in seconds. Yes, you can access advanced file management features with the professional edition. Still, the free version provides ample utility for your standard archiving needs without additional cost.

Usage and Settings

While Bandizip is a simple yet effective software, there are some settings tweaks that you can make, in various situations.

Customizing compression settings

Customizing compression settings in Bandizip is straightforward and offers users a range of unique options for optimal file storage.

Navigate to the “Settings” and select “Compression”. Under “Compression“, you’ll find various settings you can modify according to your needs. Adjust the archive format from a ZIP, RAR, and 7Z selection. Modify the compression level based on desired speed and file size; options range from super fast with larger file sizes to ultra, which takes longer but results in smaller file sizes. Choose whether or not to use multi-core processing. Utilize this feature if your processor supports it for improved compression speed. Decide on solid compression usage depending on your needs; remember it offers a better compression ratio but might be a disadvantage when compressing multiple files into a single solid archive. Opt for encrypted archive creation if you desire an extra layer of security for your compressed files.

Managing archived files

The software comes with good management of archived files as well.

Sort your archives by name, date, or size for a clear overview. This will make it easier to locate specific files when needed.

Use the search function to find a particular archive quickly. Just type in the file name and hit enter.

Utilize the CRC checksum feature to detect corrupted archive files and keep your data clean. Remember, Bandizip uses this information to verify file integrity.

feature to detect corrupted archive files and keep your data clean. Remember, Bandizip uses this information to verify file integrity. Use Bandizip’s ability to edit files directly in an archive. It extracts them to a temporary folder and opens them with associated software.

Delete unnecessary or repetitive files from your archives. This is essential for maintaining optimal storage capacity.

Create separate folders for different types of archives, such as work projects, personal documents, pictures, etc., for better organization.

Extracting files from archives

Let’s explore the efficient process of extracting files from archives in Bandizip.

Begin by launching the Bandizip application on your device.

Navigate to the location of your archived file within the user-friendly interface.

Choose the right-click functionality on the selected archive.

Find and select the “Extract Here (Smart)” feature from the options provided.

Bandizip comparison chart

In comparing Bandizip with other file archivers, we’ll show the main features of a file-archiver, and how each of its main competitors fares.

Feature Bandizip 7-Zip WinRAR PeaZip Archiving Speed Fast Medium High Medium Compression Ratio High High High High Compatibility High High High High Drag & Drop Extraction 17.0 sec 17.0 sec 16.9 sec 13.6 sec File Formats Supported 29 150 3 180 Encryption Yes Yes Yes Yes Password Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Self-Extraction Yes N/A Yes Yes Multiple Volumes Yes N/A Yes Yes Platform Windows Windows, Linux Windows Windows, Linux

In summary, Bandizip stands out as a fast, easy and versatile archiver solution. While it doesn’t have the same supported file formats of 7-Zip or PeaZip, it’s still one of the top archives on the market right now.