Diablo 4 Stats Explained: A Full Guide

Compared to its predecessors, Diablo 4 has many stats, from Core stats, such as Strenght or Dexterity, to Utility stats, such as Lucky Hit Chance or Cooldown Reduction. In this Diablo 4 Stats guide, we’ll try to explain how the stats work in the game.

Diablo 4 comes with four types of stats categories: Core stats, Offensive, Defensive, and Utility. Let’s get each category and explain what they do and what bonuses or effects they grant to the character.

Core Stats

These are the main stats of your character, a total of 4. Each class in Diablo 4 has a main stat that offers a bonus for that specific class. For example, the Sorcerer’s main stat is Intelligence. However, it’s worth noting that all the core stat in the game provide bonuses for any character, no matter the class.

Strength : +1 Armor per point

: +1 Armor per point Intelligence : +0.05% All Resistance per point

: +0.05% All Resistance per point Willpower : +0.1% Healing Received and +0.25% Overpower Damage per point

: +0.1% Healing Received and +0.25% Overpower Damage per point Dexterity: +0.025% Dodge Chance per point

As you can see, even if you play a Barbarian, getting Intelligence from some items or the Paragon boards offers you some resistance to all elements. Also, every time you level up, you gain +1 to every Core Stat.

That being said, each class benefits more from specific stats, as follows:

Barbarian

+0.1% Skill Damage per point of Strength

+0.03% Resource Generation per point of Willpower

+0.02% Critical Strike Chance per point of Dexterity

Druid

+0.1% Skill Damage per point of Willpower

+0.03% Resource Generation per point of Intelligence

+0.02% Critical Strike Chance per point of Dexterity

Sorcerer and Necromancer

+0.1% Skill Damage per point of Intelligence

+0.03% Resource Generation per point of Willpower

+0.02% Critical Strike Chance per point of Dexterity

Rogue

+0.1% Skill Damage per point of Dexterity

+0.03% Resource Generation per point of Strength

+0.02% Critical Strike Chance per point of Intelligence

Offensive Stats

As the name implies, these stats provide specific modifiers or bonuses to increase the damage done. These stats usually come on Weapons, Gloves, and Jewelry.

Weapon Damage

The base damage of the equipped weapons.

Weapons – Base Damage = Skill% x Weapon Damage

Skills scale their damage based on the equipped weapon.

Weapon Speed

This is the base attack speed of the weapon before any bonus is applied.

When dual-wielding, the attack speed will be the average value.

Critical Strike Chance

Each ability hit has an x% chance of being a Critical strike. If you trigger a Critical, the damage is increased by your Critical Strike Damage.

Critical Strike Damage

This is the damage multiplier when a Critical Strike occurs.

The base value is 50% and is capped at 100%.

Overpower Chance

Overpower has a 3% chance of occurring.

has a 3% chance of occurring. The higher your char’s Life and Fortified Life, the bigger the Overpower bonus.

The Overpower formula is Base Damage * Stat Bonuses + ((Life + Fortified Life) * Stat Bonuses) * Overpower Bonus = Overpowered Damage

Some abilities or passives guarantee to Overpower when a condition is met.

The Overpower normal damage is Blue, and Critical Overpower is Orange

Vulnerable Damage

Deals additional damage to Vulnerable affected targets.

affected targets. BaseVulnerable damage value is 20%.

Vulnerable Damage is affected by items and the Paragon boards.

Vulnerable adds a purple aura to the health bar of the target

If you get afflicted by Vulnerable, your Life globe will get a Purple hue and is cracked

Damage vs

There are many “Damage vs” stats in the game: Damage vs Close, Damage vs Ranged, Damage vs Crowd Controlled and so forth.

These stats increase the damage by a % against the vs category.

Damage with

Similar to “Damage vs”, “Damage with” defines how much % extra damage does your character do with certain effects (Damage with Bleeding, Damage with Fire, Damage with Cold).

Damage while Healthy

This is currently the only “while” damage stat. The stat damage bonus is applied when you are Healthy, meaning your Life is above 80%.

All Damage

This is basically your Total Damage modifier.

Defensive Stats

Maximum Life

As the name implies, this is your max life, or HP if you will

Potion Capacity

This is your current number of Potions that you can use.

Life Regeneration

The health points per second does your character regenerate.

Armor

Armor reduces Physical damage by a percentage based on the total of Armor and the level difference between the character and the target.

by a percentage based on the total of Armor and the level difference between the character and the target. Armor’s damage reduction is 65% in PvP.

Armor Contribution

The inherent percentage that Armor contributes to your base damage reduction against non-Physical attacks.

contributes to your base damage reduction against non-Physical attacks. Your Elemental resistances determine the remaining damage reduction.

Dodge Chance

When you receive direct damage, your character has an x% chance to Dodge it.

Fire, Cold, Lightning, Poison, and Shadow Resistance

The specific elemental damage received is reduced by X%.

Reduces the initial damage from the specific element by 50%.

Also increased by Armor Contribution

Damage reduced from Close/Ranged

Pretty straightforward, it reduces the damage taken from close or ranged enemies by x%.

Healing Recieved

Increases the amount of life recovered from all healing sources.

Life Gained on Kill

The amount of HP you gain when you kill an enemy.

Utility Stats

Maximum Resource

The total amount of Resource (mana, essence, fury etc) the character can use

Resource Regeneration

The resource point per second your character is regenerating.

Resource Cost Reduction

The amount of resource (mana, fury etc) reduced per ability cast.

Movement Speed

The character’s current movement speed % (100% is the base).

Lucky Hit

In Diablo 4 there are many random effects you can trigger with any attack, which are called Lucky Hits. Lucky Hits come from many sources: skills, passives, items, and Legendary Aspects.

Lucky Hit Chance

As the name suggests, the Lucky Hit Chance is the x% of proccing an effect from a Lucky Hit.

Each ability has a base Lucky Hit Chance.

The base Lucky Hit chance is multiplied by the chance listed in the Lucky Hit effect.

Cooldown Reduction

Reduces the cooldowns of your active skills or charges by x%

Shrine Buff Duration

It increases the effect on shrines for the character with the respective value

Crowd Control Duration Bonus

It increases the duration of all Crowd Control effects you apply to enemies.

effects you apply to enemies. These effects include Slow, Chill, Daze, Stun, Freeze, Immobilize, Taunt, and Knock Down.

Control Impaired Duration Reduction

Reduces the duration of Crowd Control effects that enemies apply to you.

Thorns

Thorns is a special offensive stat that is activated when an enemy hits you.

We hope this Diablo 4 stats guide made things a bit more clearer in the stats and effects department.