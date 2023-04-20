How to watch Formula 1 Live Free

There’s no experience like witnessing the electrifying thrill of a Formula 1 race live on your screen. As a seasoned copyrighter, let me paint the picture: high-definition cameras dynamically zoom in to capture every intricate detail of these blazing-fast sports cars as they glide through the track with precision and power. Soaring drone cameras gracefully dance above, providing breathtaking bird’s eye views of the entire course, allowing you to appreciate these vehicular titans’ masterful choreography fully.

But the uncontainable energy radiating from the passionate audiences truly brings this extraordinary spectacle to life. Their deafening cheers, jubilant chants, and palpable excitement are seamlessly woven into every frame, creating an all-encompassing, immersive experience that transports you right to the heart of the action.

Without a doubt, Formula 1 races are meant to be savored live – and the good news is that there are a plethora of streaming options available to you, ensuring you never miss a second of the exhilarating, heart-stopping action that only F1 racing can deliver.

Whether you’re an avid fan of the legendary Mika Hakkinen or an ardent supporter of the exceptional Sebastian Vettel, our mission is to simplify the Formula 1 live-streaming process for enthusiasts like you. We understand that each race is an adrenaline-infused extravaganza that you cannot afford to miss.

And here’s the icing on the cake: with the appropriate VPN application, you may even have the opportunity to access these captivating streams completely free of charge online. Not only does this allow you to enjoy the exhilarating world of Formula 1 at your leisure, but it also ensures you can experience every heart-racing moment without breaking the bank. So buckle up, and get ready for the ride of your life as we bring the thrill of Formula 1 live-streaming to your fingertips. There are many good VPN solutions, for our test, we chose ExpressVPN.

Watch F1 Streams Free using a VPN

Regarding streaming Formula 1 live, there’s no shortage of choices. Among the myriad options, RTBF and ServusTV are two of the most popular platforms for race enthusiasts.

However, it’s important to note that each option has a slight caveat. Belgium’s RTBF, for instance, offers its coverage accompanied by French commentary, while Austria’s ServusTV provides German commentary for their F1 streams.

But fear not, for there’s a simple solution to this minor challenge. By simultaneously tuning in to the live English commentary provided by BBC’s Radio 5, you can effortlessly synchronize the audio with the race visuals, creating a seamless viewing experience tailored to your preferences.

So, indulge in the high-octane world of Formula 1 live streaming, knowing you’ve got all the tools necessary to fully appreciate every breathtaking turn, daring pass, and triumphant victory in the language of your choice.

First, you need to download ExpressVPN and get an account if you already do not have one. The subscription is cheap; with our link, you can also get a discount.

Connect to a Belgium server, then visit either ServusTV or RTBF.

RTBF, an acronym for Radio Télévision Belge de la Communauté Française, is a renowned national broadcasting network in Belgium. As a prominent source of information and entertainment, the broadcaster offers diverse content, including news, cultural programs, sports events, and much more.

Primarily catering to French-speaking audiences, RTBF’s programming is predominantly presented in French. The best part? The broadcasting service is free of charge, making it an accessible and appealing option for those seeking comprehensive coverage of various topics, including the enthralling world of Formula 1 racing.

ServusTV is a versatile TV network that delivers engaging content, from news and documentaries to sports and other captivating programs. What truly distinguishes ServusTV from its counterparts, however, is its exceptional sports coverage.

As a haven for sports enthusiasts, ServusTV features an impressive lineup of sporting events, including premier competitions like MotoGP, Tennis, and, naturally, the ever-thrilling Formula 1. So, for those who live and breathe sports, ServusTV emerges as the ultimate choice – a one-stop destination to quench your insatiable thirst for high-quality, action-packed sports entertainment.

10 Play Streaming

As a devoted Formula 1 aficionado, you’re likely equally passionate about Grand Prix events. With the exhilarating Australian Grand Prix just around the corner from March 31st to April 2nd, you’ll be pleased to know that Network 10 has got you covered. They will broadcast the races, which can be streamed via 10 Play, Network 10’s dedicated companion app.

Beyond the thrill of the Grand Prix, 10 Play offers a wide variety of sports entertainment, including MotoGP, Bellator MMA, and many more captivating events. Gaining access to the app is a breeze – download ExpressVPN, choose one of the high-speed server locations in Australia, and immerse yourself in your favorite sporting spectacle.

Formula 1 on YouTube

Undoubtedly, one of the most effortless and convenient methods to access and enjoy a diverse range of content is to navigate your way to the renowned platform YouTube. For the avid Formula 1 fan, the experience is elevated by YouTube TV, which provides a comprehensive collection of channels covering the thrilling world of Formula 1 racing. Whether it’s Sky Sports, Fox Sports, or Ten, rest assured that YouTube TV covers you.

However, it’s important to note that with such a premium service comes a premium price tag, which translates to a monthly fee of 65 USD. But fear not! If you’re hesitant to commit to a long-term subscription or are unsure if YouTube TV is the right choice, a 14-day free trial is available exclusively to new subscribers. You only need a valid U.S. zip code and an accepted payment method to take advantage of this enticing offer. This allows you to explore and evaluate the platform before deciding.

F1 TV Pro

F1 TV Pro is the official destination for experiencing every exhilarating Formula 1 race, regardless of where you find yourself in the world. Indeed, its global availability ensures you won’t miss a single moment of the thrilling F1 2023 season, regardless of your geographic location.

The service offers flexible subscription options to cater to your viewing preferences. Choose from a monthly subscription plan at an affordable rate of 10 USD, or opt for the annual package at a reasonable 80 USD, allowing you to enjoy an entire year of heart-pounding Formula 1 action. Additionally, F1 TV Pro goes the extra mile in certain regions by providing a 7-day trial period, enabling potential subscribers to test out the platform and its offerings before committing to a full subscription.

Viaplay

For those residing in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, or any part of the Scandinavian region, Viaplay presents itself as an excellent choice for streaming Formula 1 races. The excitement is further amplified for Dutch fans, who can witness two-time champion Max Verstappen in action throughout the racing championship.

Viaplay’s subscription tiers begin at an affordable £3.99 per month. However, to access the thrilling world of sports content, including Formula 1, you must opt for the £14.99 per month package. You’ll invest just over £10 to indulge in the captivating Formula 1 experience. Viaplay also offers a 7-day free trial to sweeten the deal, allowing you to explore the platform and its content before making a long-term commitment. With a reasonable price point and a generous trial period, Viaplay makes it easy for fans in the Scandinavian region to enjoy the exhilarating world of Formula 1.

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV boasts impressive content, including access to Disney+, ESPN+, and a vast selection of Hulu’s original programming. This entertainment can be yours for a monthly fee of 70 USD. If you’re a fan of Disney’s offerings, the combination of Hulu + Live TV presents an incredibly enticing package that’s hard to resist.

Naturally, with the inclusion of prominent national sports channels like ESPN, you’ll have the opportunity to watch Formula 1 races live, along with many other sporting events. Although Hulu doesn’t currently offer a free trial, the sheer volume of TV shows and diverse content ensures you’ll receive exceptional value for your investment. Regarding overall entertainment, Hulu + Live TV is undoubtedly a top contender for providing the best bang for your buck.