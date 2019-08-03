Best free music sites to download tunes in 2019

There’s so much content you can get from the internet and free music is certainly included. You can download free music from numerous websites but most of them are not legal.

If you’re searching for the best free and legal download music sites we carefully selected the most reliable ones.

Best free and legal download music sites to use in 2019

All the websites listed below provide free downloadable music and saving it to your device is usually done with a single click. You may not find everything under the sun but they do offer a wide range of music across all genres.

SoundCloud

SoundCloud is an established audio platform that allows you to stream unlimited music, listen to your favorite artists and also download free music.

SoundCloud features numerous famous musicians as well as independent artists and the website allows you to search bands and artist tags.

Nevertheless, not all the music featured on SoundCloud is free. Some songs can be downloaded only after liking a Facebook page but most soundtracks have a Free Download button so you can save them instantly.

Visit SoundCloud

Jamendo

Jamendo hosts only songs protected by the Creative Commons license so you can download any music from this website legally and at no cost.

Here, you’ll find only independent music so it’s not the place to be searching for mainstream tracks. However, the website is excellent for exploring music and features regularly updated radio stations and curated playlists.

Visit Jamendo

ReverbNation

ReverbNation provides free music from various genres and made quite a few bands popular including Imagine Dragons, The Civil Wars and others.

While the music selection covers a wide range of tastes, ReverbNation is mostly appreciated for pop, alternative, and hip-hop.

There’s also a Discover section which is an excellent exploration tool so you can find more quality music to download.

Visit ReverbNation

Audiomack

Audiomack is a clean and intuitive music sharing platform that hosts a wide range of music neatly sorted into categories by genre and also sections such as Top Songs, Top Albums, and Trending.

You’ll find all the latest Hip Hop, Electronic, and Reggae music in the Trending section listed in real time.

Not all music hosted here is free but there are plenty of artists offering their tracks and remixes to download at no cost. It’s also a great platform for unlimited streaming and you can do that on the website or using the mobile iOS and Android apps.

Visit Audiomack

SoundClick

SoundClick is an interesting platform that allows you to download music straight from the artist’s websites. Some of the music offered here is free but there are also licensed songs you can buy.

The music collection is sorted by genre and once you create a user account and sign in, you can stream or download the songs as you need.

On top of that, SoundClick lets you create your own radio stations, as well as interact with other users on the forum.

Visit SoundClick

NoiseTrade

NoiseTrade provides only music that’s free and legal to download and features various collection of albums from numerous artists.

While the music is free, you can only get full access to streaming and downloading once you enter your email address and postal code.

Downloaded albums are saved as ZIP files containing MP3 tracks and you can easily discover more music by visiting the Trending and Top Downloads sections.

Visit NoiseTrade

Last.fm

Since it was acquired by Audioscrobbler in 2005, Last.fm relies on a music recommendation system that creates customized individual profiles of users based on listening habits and musical taste by collecting data from various music streaming websites and media players.

While that sounds great, Last .fm is less known for the free downloadable music it provides. It has a “Free Music Downloads” link at the bottom of the page where you can see all the songs you can download for free.

Visit Last.fm

Internet Archive

The Internet Archive has an audio section that includes free music as well as live music, audiobooks, radio programs, and podcasts. Internet Archive’s audio library is massive, containing over 2 million free digital audio files.

It’s true, the songs aren’t well organized like on most other sites, there are still several sorting filters such as creator, language, most viewed, year of publish, media type, topics and others.

It’s also worth mentioning that downloading music can be performed in several file formats like MP3 and OGG.

Visit Internet Archive (audio)

CCTrax

CCTrax offers only songs protected under the Creative Commons license so you can download free and safe music from here.

The site is easy to use and lets you explore music by artist, genre, label, and license.

The songs can be listened or downloaded with no need to create an account and you also have the option to download entire albums.

Visit CCTrax