The world of torrents offers a ton of downloadable content and may have gotten a bad reputation because of the many copyrighted files that have been shared illegally using this techonology.

Nevertheless, there’s plenty of legit content you can find as torrents but you do need a dedicated torrent downloader in order to save them to your computer.

It’s true cloud software is convenient to use and it also offers superior cloaking of your P2P activity, the preferred way to do it is using torrent downloader clients.

Best torrent downloader software

For this reason, we compiled a list containing some of the best torrent downloader software and we’ve included both cloud services and desktop clients so feel free to take your pick!

Tixati

Starting the list strong, Tixati is a lightweight and highly responsive torrent program developed by the creator of the WinMiX OpenNap software.

Tixati offers full support for magnet links, DHT swarming, and PEX and also includes various useful features for throttling, as well as customizing priorities.

Download Tixati

Bitport.io

Bitport.io is a cloud-based torrent downloader service based in the Czech Republic. To use it you don’t need to install anything on your PC but you will need to create an online account on the website and log in using your credentials.

The torrents will be downloaded to Bitport’s private servers after which you can log in and download the files to your PC.

Bitport.io’s free version lets you store up to 1 GB and you can subscribe to get more storage and faster transfer speeds with the monthly fees ranging between $5 and $15.

Visit Bitport.io

Deluge Torrent Software

Deluge is an open-source torrent download client that supports Windows, Linux, and Unix operating systems.

This program was designed to be as lightweight as possible using minimal memory and processor power. It provides selective and scheduled downloading, as well as the ability to set custom priorities. Furthermore, the interface is extremely easy to use and automatically sorts torrent files based on their current status: seeding, active, paused, and queued.

Download Deluge Torrent Software

Transmission

Transmission is among the most popular torrent downloader clients for Mac OS but what you might not know is there’s also a Windows version.

It’s a bit on the lighter side when it comes to features but it does provide super fast download speeds and includes all the basic features regular users would need.

Download Transmission

Download Transmission for Windows

uTorrent

I’m sure most of you have at least hear of uTorrent, also known as “micro torrent” since it’s one of the most well-known torrent download clients on the market.

The interface is sleek and the program takes little space on your hard drive plus it has all the features you would require from a reliable software of this kind.

Besides the free version, uTorrent offers several premium yearly subscriptions starting at $5 that will remove ads and provide additional features such as watching torrents as they download, file conversion & HD playback on the go, built-in VPN and more.

Download uTorrent

Tribler

Tribler is an interesting piece of software that’s both a torrent client and a search engine which allows you to find online torrents.

It’s certainly an excellent way to discover and share torrents especially with so many torrent websites being shut down over the past years.

Download Tribler

Vuze

Vuze, known as Azureus many ages ago is a feature-rich torrent client, in fact it may have just too many features! This software has complete media playback capabilities and it even allows you to run media on your iPhone, Xbox, and PSP.

While some might consider it bloated, Vuze is still widely used so if you like a program that has numerous features baked in, you should definitely give it a try.

Download Vuze

Boxopus

Boxopus is a cloud-based torrent downloader, just like Bitport.io. This one is able to store your torrents in your Google Drive or Box account, which is very convenient.

However, this service is not free and you can choose to pay $1.50 per week, $14.50 per month or $50 per year.

Visit Boxopus